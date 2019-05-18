If you want to stay comfortable all year round while cutting back on energy costs, then using one of the best window air conditioners with heat can help. These multifunctional AC units are efficient, easy to install in a window. Plus, they can even save you money in the long run since you're only cooling or heating the rooms you need.

The heating features in window AC units function similarly to the cooling options. Your window air conditioner with heat will require a minimum of 20 Btus (British thermal units) for each cubic foot of living space you’re trying to warm up. So, for example, an AC window unit with a heater Btu of 8,000 or higher should suffice for rooms up to 400 square feet. Other features you might get good use out of include a remote control, the ability to program specific temperature settings, and Wi-Fi-enabled smart capabilities.

Window air conditioners with heat fit right in your window which make them easy to install. However, when you're not using your window AC heater during the winter, you may be exposed to cold drafts. So, be careful to close up any cracks or remove the unit from your window when not in use.

For both supplemental cooling and heating I've checked out the power, the features, and the reviews to recommend the best window air conditioners with heat for your specific needs whether it’s staying cool in the summer or toasty during the winter months.

1. The Best Window Air Conditioner With Heat, All Things Considered LG LW1216HR Window-Mounted Air Conditioner Amazon $571 See On Amazon The LG heating and cooling window air conditioner is great for year-round use in rooms measuring up to 550 square feet. This unit has a powerful 12,000 Btu cooling capacity and 11,200 Btu heating option with an Energy Saver setting that turns it off when the set temperature is reached, along with a handy remote control. In addition to these, there are also two fan speed settings, as well as two cooling and heating speeds. Plus, the unit comes with an installation kit. One reviewer described their experience: “This unit cools/heats a very big area above a barn which has basic insulation, its never let us down. [...] Great unit!”

2. The Runner Up KEYSTONE Window Wall Air Conditioner Amazon $500 See On Amazon It may not come with as many reviews, but Keystone’s air conditioner and heater packs a whopping 12,000 Btu capacity for the AC and a 11,000 Btu capacity for the heat function. According to the manufacturer, the air conditioning unit can tackle rooms up to 550 square feet in size. This unit has three fan speed settings, three speeds on the cool function — one reviewer wrote, “Cold, cold air and I love the dehumidifier selection [...] Would recommend.” The AC even comes with a handy remote you can use to control the temperature from wherever you are. The tradeoff, however, is that it has only one heat setting.

3. The Best Cool/Heat Window Air Conditioner Under $450 KEYSTONE Capability 8,000 115V Window Wall Air Conditioner Amazon $429 See On Amazon Air conditioners with supplemental heating tend to be pricey, but it’s possible to find one under $450. With an 8,000 Btu cooling capacity and 3,500 Btu heating capacity, this window air conditioner covers rooms up to 350 square feet. It has three speeds for the fan and cooling settings, plus one heat speed. Additional features include a 24-hour timer and a sleep mode. All in all, if your space is relatively small, this could be a solid option that saves you a few bucks up front.

4. The Best Smart Window Air Conditioner With Heat LG Heat and Cool Window Air Conditioner With WiFi Controls Amazon $480 See On Amazon You can control this smart air conditioning unit with the included remote control, Wi-Fi, and — thanks to its Alexa and Google Home compatibility — your voice. The unit itself has a 8,000 Btu capacity, making it ideal for rooms up to 320 square feet, and two cooling, heat, and fan speeds. One shopper attested: “Highly recommend saving up for a good quality ac unit like this one that will last years compared to a cheap one with only a cooling function. Most window ac’s don’t have heat but this one does and seems to be built very well.” And while any window unit will be rather loud, this one is just 50 decibels which is about as quiet as you’ll find in any window AC.

Also Great: A Portable Standing Air Conditioner With Heat Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner Unit With Heater Amazon $475 See On Amazon For homeowners or renters who don't want to deal with the hassle of window AC units or live where they are prohibited, a portable air conditioner like the Black + Decker air conditioner unit with heat might be your best option. It stands on the floor by your window and has wheels so it can easily be moved from room to room. While the manufacturer doesn’t list the heating capacity in Btus, it does specify that the air conditioner has a 7,700 Btu cooling capacity and is capable of cooling or warming spaces up to about 350 square feet. Plus, plenty of reviewers found that it worked for even larger spaces. One reviewer wrote that they were “really satisfied with the way this is setup,” and another described: “Cools down my room nice & fast. Heat takes a minute to warm up but works great.” There are four cooling and three fan settings, and the AC also features a remote control, a 24-hour timer, sleep mode, and LED digital display.