If you're sitting at your desk all day, keeping your body properly supported and comfortable is key. The best computer chairs for long hours at your laptop or PC are designed with special features, like contouring to support your spine, height adjustment, and even optional footrests that let you change up position to alleviate strain.

The best ergonomic computer chairs will promote the natural curve of the spine with the help of contouring or built-in lumbar support cushions — and some options have lumbar support that’s height-or depth-adjustable, so you can get customizable comfort. It’s also a good idea to look for chairs that can be easily tailored to suit your body and preferences at multiple levels. (Pro tip: According to chiropractor Rodney K. Lefler, D.C., a good chair should allow you to sit comfortably with your feet flat on the floor and your arms at the same height as your desk.) All of the options here have height-adjustable seats, but some have headrests you can move up and down, while others have height-adjustable armrests (and in one case, angle-adjustable armrests). Your choice will depend on just how much control you want over the fit and feel of your chair.

Many computer chairs are made with fabric, but if you’re working in a space that tends to get hot, you may want to consider a chair with a breathable mesh back to keep the air flowing. Other chairs are made with faux leather or leatherette, and they tend to have a more upscale “corner office” aesthetic, but they may feel a bit warmer during long hours at your desk, which is important to keep in mind.

Good computer chairs also swivel and tilt, making it easier to move around and reach for items on your desk without straining. With all that in mind, here are the best computer chairs for long hours at your desk or gaming setup.

1 A Classic Executive Chair AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Swivel Chair Amazon $138 See On Amazon If you're looking for a stylish and comfortable executive chair to complete your home office, the AmazonBasics executive chair is a great pick. It features a supportive cushioned back that has a slight contour for extra lumbar support. You can adjust the seat height anywhere from 41 to 45 inches to get the ideal ergonomic seating position with your feet flat on the floor, and you can set the chair to swivel and rock back and forth — or remain steady — with the adjustable tension knobs. The chair's sturdy wheel casters make it easy to move, but the padded armrests are not adjustable. With its bonded leather upholstery and pewter finish, you get a high-end look at a wallet-conscious price, making it a great choice for anyone who works from home or wants a professional office setup without spending too much. One reviewer wrote: "Is it comfortable? In one word? Very. It’s the type of chair you sit in, and you sink into the cushion. The leather/PVC bond is very soft and supple. Feels very luxurious. [...] To sum it all up: It is very well made, extremely comfortable with good back support, has an array of different settings to adapt to your needs, and very easy to put together.”

2 A Fully Adjustable Chair For Customizable Comfort Tiocova Ergonomic Office Chair Amazon $200 See On Amazon A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t cut it when it comes to determining the best chair for sitting all day, but this fully adjustable office chair delivers customization options in spades. Made with mesh for lots of ventilation, the chair offers height adjustment in the following areas: the seat, lumbar panel, headrest, and armrests — the latter of which also adjust outward, so you get a little more wiggle room if you wish. The seat itself features a waterfall design to evenly distribute weight throughout the hips and thighs, and the contoured headrest cradles your head. The chair spins, tilts, and has wheels for maneuverability. If you’re looking for a chair that gives you lots of options to achieve the most ergonomic position possible, this is the one for you. One reviewer wrote: “My job has me in front of a computer for 12 hours sometimes, and for the past 20 years I've purchased at least a dozen office chairs in an attempt to find relief. This chair by far has exceeded all others for comfort, proper back alignment and extended use. If you've had the same problem, buy this chair!”

3 This Budget-Friendly Chair In Fun Colors Yaheetech Mesh Computer Chair Amazon $60 See On Amazon If you’re looking to cheer up your workspace, this basic mesh computer chair is a fun pick that comes in colors like red, royal blue, and purple — and you can also get it in classic shades like gray and black. The height-adjustable chair features a curved back to support your spine, and the breathable material keeps the air moving. The chair has wheels on the bottom, and it tilts and swivels, so you can multitask with ease, but the armrests are not height-adjustable. And while this doesn’t have the upgraded features or customization of some other picks on this list, it’s cute, wallet-friendly, and many reviewers are pleased with the amount of comfort it offers. One reviewer wrote: “Chair is comfortable, easy to put together and feels great on my lower back. The seat is wide and makes it all the more comfortable. Color is what you see in the pic and looks good!”

4 A Style-Savvy Splurge That’s Worth The Price SOHO Soft Pad Management Chair Amazon $300 See On Amazon If you want something sleek and modern — but don’t want to sacrifice comfort for style — this office chair is a great pick that looks as good as it feels. Ergonomic without being obvious, the highly rated chair has thick padding on both the seat and back, and it’s curved to support good posture and the natural shape of your spine. The swiveling seat is height- and tilt-adjustable, so you can find a comfortable position while you work, and the wheels roll smoothly along the ground. The one drawback? The armrests aren’t height-adjustable, so you’ll have to make do with their preset positioning. To make up for it, the chair is available in a range of leatherette options, like black, brown, and gray, as well as several understated fabric options, like charcoal and navy. One reviewer wrote: “For over two months now, I use these chairs about 10 hours a day, 6-7 days a week and they remain comfortable, sturdy, and clean -- a damp cloth gets rid of almost any smudge.So if you're looking for a well-priced, long-term office chair that looks extremely stylish, this is a great one to buy.”

5 This Extra-Padded Chair Reviewers Swear By AmazonCommercial Rhombus-Stitched Executive Chair Amazon $212 See On Amazon This high-back executive option is built for comfort, featuring generous padding on the seat, an elevated headrest, and a contoured back cushion that offers great lumbar support, all of which make it one of the best office chairs for long hours. It tilts, rolls, and swivels 360 degrees, and features adjustable height settings, so you can find a position that allows you to place your feet flat on the ground. Speaking of height adjustment, you can raise or lower the armrests, and they’re padded to cushion your forearms while you work. It’s made from faux leather and comes in two neutral colors: dark gray and ivory. One reviewer wrote: “Lumbar, middle back, and butt support. Yes, Butt support. xD It's awesome! [...] The ergonomic bolsters help a ton too. They make you feel like you are getting a gentle hug all over your body. I sit in this chair for about 10-12 hours a day due to working from home during covid, and my home graphic design business.”

6 The Mesh Chair That’s So Breathable Modway Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair Amazon $166 See On Amazon For contemporary office spaces — or simply staying cool while you work — the Modway ergonomic chair is a great choice. It's designed with a breathable mesh contour back to provide great lumbar support and ventilation while working at your desk. This ergonomic chair also has a 6-inch-thick padded seat cushion for all-day comfort, and the contouring and waterfall design help reduce strain on your hips and upper thighs. With its adjustable armrests and tilt lever system, you can tailor the chair to your personal preferences. It reclines a bit, and the higher back offers a little more full-body support than more budget-friendly mesh option. Additional features include 360-degree swivel for natural movement and dual-wheel casters for smooth rolling over both wood and carpeted areas. Plus, this stylish chair is available in six different colors ranging from red to lime green so it can easily complement a variety of bedrooms or home offices. One reviewer wrote: “I average more then 8 hours on this chair a day! I am 6"2' with long legs and arms so I have problems with a lot chairs when it comes to height adjustment. The adjustment range on this chair is great, it does up-down, tilt the seat back-forward and tilt the back back-forward. I like the wide armrests and they are not rock hard. Overall comfort for long hours, sleek/clean look, feels solid/rigid.”

7 A Budget-Friendly Chair With A Waterfall Seat Boss Office Products Perfect Posture Task Chair Amazon $90 See On Amazon The Boss Office Perfect Posture chair is a budget-friendly option that will still keep you comfortable thanks to the built-in lumbar support. The seat features a unique waterfall design to help ease stress on your legs and improve circulation when sitting for extended periods, according to the manufacturer. Even though it's less than $100, it still has plenty of adjustable parts including the armrests, back height, and depth of the chair. Similar to the others on this list, it can swivel and has wheel casters for increased mobility while working. One reviewer wrote: "An ergonomic light weight task chair with adjustable armrests. It works well on carpets and gives as good a support as much heavier and more costly chairs. I use it all day in my new working from home office. It is almost identical to the chair I like most in my regular office.”

8 This Ergonomic Chair With A Footrest & Adjustable Lumbar Depth SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair Amazon $221 See On Amazon Changing positions periodically may help alleviate strain on certain parts of your body, and this fully adjustable office chair allows you to do just that, thanks to reclining options and the padded, extendable footrest. When you’re not kicking back, the footrest remains flush against the chair and out of the way. Even better, everything about this chair can be customized to your preferences. The seat, headrest, and armrests are all height-adjustable, and the lumbar support can be moved up and down and the depth can be customized, so you can control just how contoured the chair is. It spins, tilts, and the breathable mesh back keeps you from overheating. Choose from two colors: black and pink. One reviewer wrote: “I am a short woman (5'0") who needs a lot of lumbar support for my back. First, this is the first chair that actually goes low enough for me to have my feet planted on the ground. A huge plus! The lumbar support being adjustable not only up and down, but also in and out, to press on your back more or less, is great. I also like that the lumbar support is cushioned!”