For pet owners, cleaning up your dog’s or cat’s loose hair can feel like an endless and frustrating chore. Luckily, the best lint rollers for pet hair make removing dog and cat hair a breeze. So whether your fur baby has long hair or short strands, incorporating a lint roller into your cleaning routine can reduce the amount of airborne pet hair in your home and keep your clothes and furniture looking tidy in between deep-cleans.

When shopping for a pet hair remover brush, finding one that suits your particular needs is key. If removing pet hair from your clothing is your chief concern, then you can’t go wrong with a classic sticky sheet roller. Or if animal hair is a more widespread issue, it might be worth investing in a reusable lint roller to de-fuzz both your clothes and furniture on a regular basis. You also want to keep in mind the size of the brush you choose. After all, why try to clean a whole living room with a tiny roller when you could instead buy a much larger-sized option?

But, regardless of whether your fur friend is a cat, dog, rabbit, or some heretofore unmentioned animal, below you’ll find the best lint rollers for pet hair for you to peruse, perfect for any hairy situation.

1 A Classic Lint Roller Under $10 Evercare Pet Giant Lint Roller Amazon $6 See On Amazon For just $6, this budget-friendly, classic sticky sheet lint roller can tackle everything from living room curtains to hardwood floors, and anything in between, making a versatile option. It’s also great for giving your clothes a quick once-over before you head out the door. And while cleaning up pet hair is an ongoing task, 60 sheets per roller means it should last you a while before you need to replace it — and a 60-sheet refill roll will only set you back $4. One reviewer wrote: “I have 2 cats and one likes to sit on my shoulder and snuggle. They leave a ton of hair on everything. The sheets are great-sized and no problem with taking off the soiled one for a new one.”

2 The Retractable Lint Roller That’s Travel Friendly Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller Amazon $5 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $13 and Office Depot, $6 Scotch-Brite’s miniature lint roller is completely retractable, so you can easily stuff it in a pocket and keep it handy with you wherever you go. The retractable exterior of this roller makes it without a doubt the best option to carry with you in your pocket or purse — it won’t collect dust or lint when you tuck it away, or stick to the sides of your purse. One reviewer confirmed, “I really like that it has a cover so it doesn't end up covered in hair/sand and is compact so it doesn’t take up a lot of room in my purse.” Each roller features 30 adhesive sheets and will only set you back $5. The only downside is that, according to reviewers, refill sheets are hard to come by for this pick, so you’re better off purchasing a new roller when you run out. One reviewer wrote: “I have a dog that sheds. This small lint roller is perfect for the unexpected hair that shows up after I leave the house. Great for the car, purse or travel.”

3 A Non-Adhesive Lint Roller That’s Editor Approved ChomChom Roller Amazon $27 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $23 For under $30, this reusable, non-adhesive lint roller from ChomChom removes pet hair from any kind of soft material, including clothing, carpeting, beds, sofas, and couches. When you roll it back and forth over fabric or upholstered surfaces, it pulls up deeply embedded hair and scrapes it into its chamber. Afterwards, you just empty the chamber and repeat the process again. One Amazon reviewer even noted that the chamber is large enough to clean a whole sofa before needing to be emptied. Since it doesn’t use any kind of sticky paper, adhesive tape, or batteries, this lint roller is totally reusable, and the manufacturer claims you won’t need to buy another pet hair removing gadget ever again. It’s also a go-to tool for Anna Anderson, an editor at Bustle. Editor praise: “I have a big cat with super long, fluffy hair, and a traditional lint roller just doesn’t cut it on the furniture front. I was going through rolls of sticky sheets way too quickly. The ChomChom saved the day for me. It picks up fur in just a few quick swipes — even embedded fur — and the catch chamber pops open without any fuss, so you can dump everything in the trash. I also appreciate the roller’s T-shape, as it’s way less awkward to hold in your hand than a lint roller.” – Anna Anderson, Bustle editor

4 The Best Lint Roller For Large Surfaces Smart Design Large Mega Floor Lint Roller Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a 11.5-inch wide adhesive surface, this extra-large lint roller comes with 25 sticky sheets and a 12-inch handle that extends up to 42 inches in length. So if you want to easily and quickly remove pet hair from your floors, this roller will accomplish that much faster than a smaller roller. The longer handle allows you to more easily clean underneath sofas and other hard-to-reach places, but it can also tackle smaller areas, like car seats or your pet’s favorite blanket. As a bonus, you can purchase lint roller refills separately when you run out of sheets. One reviewer wrote: “This is the best thing I have ever purchased. If you are a pet owner, buy this! We have two dogs. I couldn’t tell you if they both shed because the one big [dog] sheds SO MUCH. Pretty sure she is blowing her coat right now, so it’s 10x worse than normal. I am having to use our Dyson and vaccum the couch twice a day. Sometimes more. This was so much easier to use! The adhesive is very strong and grabs it all. I even used it on our bed and it’s perfect. Can’t wait to use this on our car!”

5 A Scented Lint Roller For Pet Hair Gain Lint Roller (Set Of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This scented lint roller from Gain works double duty: It removes pet hair from clothes and upholstery while leaving surfaces smelling fresher in its wake. Multiple reviewers have likened the scent to that of clean laundry, and many have agreed that the scent is subtle and not overpowering. In this pack, you’ll receive two rollers, each with 90 adhesive sheets that quickly whisk away pet hair, as well as lint, dust, and fuzz. (You can also snag it in a five-pack.) Just keep in mind that when it comes time to replace, you may need to buy a new lint roller altogether — there are no separate refills available for this one. One reviewer wrote: “This lint roller is the best! Removes lint and dog hair better then any other product. Leaves a fresh smell. I’ll never buy another brand.”