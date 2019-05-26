If you own a memory foam mattress, you already know how comfy-yet-supportive it is. So it may not come as a surprise that the same things that make your mattress extra comfortable can also turn it into a sponge for stains, odors, and allergens. The best mattress protectors for memory foam offer both comfort and peace of mind, so you can feel confident that you’re protecting your mattress for years to come.

When deciding which mattress protector is best for you, you should keep a few things in mind. When it comes to the level of protection, do you just want something for minor stains and perspiration (yes, everybody sweats when they sleep), or do you need a barrier from liquids? If you share your bed with a pet or toddler, or enjoy your coffee in bed, you’ll want a waterproof mattress protector.

Consider your preferences and any sensitivities you might have when it comes to material. While you won’t be sleeping directly on top of the mattress protector, the material can affect your mattress’s breathability.

Many mattress protectors have a similar design as a fitted sheet, making them easy to remove and wash, while others offer full encasement for the highest level of protection. Think about your lifestyle and how much time you want to spend removing and putting on your mattress cover.

Below are four of the best mattress protectors for memory foam that will keep your mattress clean, fresh, and looking brand new.

1 The Overall Best Mattress Protector For Memory Foam SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $27 See On Amazon This mattress protector from SafeRest has everything going for it. It’s made from breathable, hypoallergenic cotton terry that won’t interfere with the feeling of your sheets. This waterproof protector is designed with a vinyl-, phthalate-, and PVC-free membrane that serves as a barrier to all fluids. But since it’s not made out of plastic, it won’t crinkle when you toss and turn in your sleep. Even better, the elastic mesh around the perimeter of the protector ensures it will fit snugly on your bed. This tight fit is essentially a second barrier from moisture, liquids, and allergens. If you need further convincing, just read some of the 35,000 customer reviews (yes, you read that right) that this mattress protector has on Amazon. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king According to a reviewer: "I love this cover. It fits my king memory foam mattress perfectly and we can not even tell it is on the bed. No noise, no smell, and no added heat."

2 The Best Investment Mattress Protector For Memory Foam SafeRest Premium Zippered Mattress Encasement Amazon $50 See On Amazon Also from the SafeRest brand, this mattress protector takes things to the next level by offering an upgraded encasement design. Because it fully encases your bed, finding the right size is essential so your mattress protector isn’t baggy. Fortunately, it comes in a variety of bed sizes and mattress thicknesses, ranging from 6 to 18 inches, so you can find the perfect fit. If you suffer from allergies, this is the best pick for you as it creates the closest thing to a seal for your mattress, preventing allergens from entering and getting trapped. As opposed to other mattress toppers on this list, this option has a micro-zipper design, which will give your mattress 360 degrees of protection from stains, bed bugs, or mites. One important thing to note: If you plan to wash your mattress protector frequently, consider that this one is a bit harder to remove and put back on than others. But, since both this mattress protector and the other SafeRest protector above come with a 10-year warranty, they're great options. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king According to a reviewer: "I put the SafeRest Premium Mattress Encasement on a Best Price Mattress 10-Inch MemoryFoam Mattress since you don't want memory foam to absorb any liquids that might spill on it. It's doesn't feel cheap or like you have a rustling plastic sheet on your bed."

3 The Most Breathable Mattress Protector For Memory Foam PlushDeluxe Premium Bamboo Mattress Protector Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you tend to sleep hot, you might like this third option from PlushDeluxe. It is made from naturally breathable bamboo fabric, which will allow you to enjoy a cooler, more comfortable sleep. The material is very thin and slightly stretchy, so it won’t change the feeling of your memory foam mattress, and even contours to your body for a pleasant fit. Despite the thin design, this mattress protector has an effective waterproof barrier for stains, moisture, and dust mites. Another bonus: Since bamboo is nonabsorbent, it won’t pick up oils from your skin and turn the protector yellow or gray over time. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king According to a reviewer: "Very soft and seems to be cooling at night. [...] I recently bought a memory foam mattress and definitely wanted something to protect it, I literally spilled water all over the bed the day I got this and when I took it off the memory foam mattress was fine and dry."