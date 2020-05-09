Bangs can be high maintenance but the right brush makes all of the difference. The best round brushes for bangs feature bristles made from materials that suit your hair texture and type. Plus, these brushes can style bangs fast. Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping.

Brush Material

Boar Bristles: Brushes made with boar bristles are considered one of the best options for bangs or fine hair. These bristles are gentler than nylon and distribute natural oils throughout your hair for shinier, smoother strands.

Nylon and Boar Bristles : Brushes that feature both nylon and boar bristles can style hair regardless of texture and type, but are particularly suited for thicker hair. While 100% boar bristles can be too soft for thicker manes, when combined with nylon, they detangle thick hair while still distributing natural oils to condition your hair.

: Brushes that feature both nylon and boar bristles can style hair regardless of texture and type, but are particularly suited for thicker hair. While 100% boar bristles can be too soft for thicker manes, when combined with nylon, they detangle thick hair while still distributing natural oils to condition your hair. Ceramic : If you prefer to smooth your hair and prevent frizz, opt for a brush with a ceramic barrel. They often feature ion technology that helps seal the hair cuticle, smooth hair, and add shine.

: If you prefer to smooth your hair and prevent frizz, opt for a brush with a ceramic barrel. They often feature ion technology that helps seal the hair cuticle, smooth hair, and add shine. Ceramic Hot Brush: Another option for fast styling is a hot brush with a built-in dryer that dries and styles your bangs at the same time. These brushes can get hot quickly — on the one hand, this can cut down on your drying time, but take caution if you have fragile or damaged hair.

Barrel Size

A smaller brush is able to work more effectively with shorter hair, and will create tighter curls; thicker hair may require a larger brush, but when it comes to styling bangs, opt for a brush that is smaller than 2 inches.

This list features brushes that will tame your bangs and make your morning routine a breeze.

1 The Best Round Boar Bristle Brush Perfehair Boar Bristle Round Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon This 100% boar bristle round brush adds volume or curls to bangs and boasts praise from reviewers with all hair types, from fine to thick. The 1.3-inch brush features closely packed boar bristles that are soft and gentle on your scalp, which is crucial when styling bangs. This brush has a durable wooden handle and reviewers describe it as beautiful, ergonomic, and effective at tackling bangs and wispier strands. If you choose to use it while blow drying bangs, its wooden core will not heat up as fast as ceramic, which means your drying time may be a bit longer, but there's less risk of damaging your hair from overheating. Helpful Review: “Love this brush...it's the perfect size for brushing ends of medium length hair, side swept bangs and adding volume to the top!! The handle is comfortable.”

2 The Best Ceramic Brush For Smoothing Unruly Bangs Moroccanoil Ceramic Round Brush Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you have unruly bangs that refuse to stay down and are prone to frizz, this ceramic round brush can smooth them, thanks to hard bristles designed with ions that repel water and help evenly distribute heat so that hair stays sleek and soft for longer. This is a classic vented blow drying brush with a 1.3-inch barrel, but it also comes in three additional sizes, including an ultra-small 0.9-inch barrel that can curl fine bangs and a 1.7-inch barrel for thicker hair. Reviewers note that the grip of this brush is comfortable and easy to use. It even has a sectioning tip tool that comes stored inside the brush’s handle. Helpful Review: “This brush is great for fast blow drying on short hair or shorter layers. I have layered hair and the top layers are fairly short. Plus I have bangs that are always looking messy. This brush holds heat and styles my upper layers and bangs the way I want them. It's easy to grip, lightweight, and the bristles grasp my hair well.”

3 The Best Hot Brush For Styling Bangs Fast InfinitiPRO By Conair Ceramic Hot Curl Brush Amazon $28 See On Amazon This hot brush makes it possible to dry and style your bangs in one step. The 1-inch tourmaline ceramic barrel and bristles help distribute heat evenly, while helping to protect your hair from heat damage. In addition to the rows of red heated bristles, there are also rows of non-heated plastic bristles that help gently detangle your hair. Conair’s ionic technology also works to reduce frizz and boost shine in your strands. The brush has five individual heat settings ranging from 285 degrees Fahrenheit to 395 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can choose a setting that works best for the thickness of your hair. Many reviewers rave about how much easier this tool makes it to style hair and get out the door faster. Helpful Review: “Love it! So much easier to use than other types of curling irons because it is self gripping. Gets super hot almost immediately. The hard bristles grab and hold the hair for smooth no-crimp curls. Never have gotten burned using this properly!!”

4 The Best Nylon & Boar Bristle Brush GranNaturals Boar Bristle Round Styling Hair Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a 1.75-inch barrel, this round boar and nylon bristle brush is slightly larger than other brushes used to style bangs, but it's the ideal size if you have thicker hair. The brush's body is crafted from solid, sturdy wood and its bristles are deeply embedded, which means it is less likely to shed those bristles over time. This is not a vented brush, but is still used by many reviewers to style and curl bangs with a blow dryer. Helpful Review: "This is a lovely brush, well-balanced and elegant. Best of all, though, is that it's just the right size to give my bangs a little lift when I blow dry them under with the brush. No more limp bangs!”