The 4 Best Round Brushes For Bangs
Bangs can be high maintenance but the right brush makes all of the difference. The best round brushes for bangs feature bristles made from materials that suit your hair texture and type. Plus, these brushes can style bangs fast. Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping.
Brush Material
- Boar Bristles: Brushes made with boar bristles are considered one of the best options for bangs or fine hair. These bristles are gentler than nylon and distribute natural oils throughout your hair for shinier, smoother strands.
- Nylon and Boar Bristles: Brushes that feature both nylon and boar bristles can style hair regardless of texture and type, but are particularly suited for thicker hair. While 100% boar bristles can be too soft for thicker manes, when combined with nylon, they detangle thick hair while still distributing natural oils to condition your hair.
- Ceramic: If you prefer to smooth your hair and prevent frizz, opt for a brush with a ceramic barrel. They often feature ion technology that helps seal the hair cuticle, smooth hair, and add shine.
- Ceramic Hot Brush: Another option for fast styling is a hot brush with a built-in dryer that dries and styles your bangs at the same time. These brushes can get hot quickly — on the one hand, this can cut down on your drying time, but take caution if you have fragile or damaged hair.
Barrel Size
A smaller brush is able to work more effectively with shorter hair, and will create tighter curls; thicker hair may require a larger brush, but when it comes to styling bangs, opt for a brush that is smaller than 2 inches.
This list features brushes that will tame your bangs and make your morning routine a breeze.
