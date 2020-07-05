Shopping
The 5 Best Shower Steam Cleaners In 2021
Cleaning the bathroom can be a drag, but the best shower steam cleaners come with a variety of attachments to make it quicker and easier to maneuver through awkward corners and tight spaces. Useful attachments might include a specialized nozzle for tricky corners, or one specifically designed for steam cleaning grout. Brush attachments are also great, if you think you’ll need to scrub away stubborn stains on tiles and laminate. Some multipurpose steam cleaners even allow you to add a fresh scent, or can double as a mop to cover all your bases. Heavy-duty options can even be used as wallpaper removers when you aren’t using them to clean.
For those with larger spaces or multiple bathrooms, look for steamers with larger tank capacities so you don't have to refill as often, especially when no specific operating time is noted. You may also want your steam cleaner to have an extension hose and longer cord to allow you to access every corner of your large space, which can also be helpful even for smaller bathrooms, if you have limited outlets. If you have a small space or only plan to use your steam cleaner in your shower, a handheld cleaner is a compact option that can easily get into tight corners.
Scroll on for the best shower steam cleaners to easily remove buildup from your shower and all those other tricky places in your home — without requiring chemical shower cleaners. I've also included a shower scrubber, which is a handy tool to use on its own or to work on any stubborn grime loosened by your steamer.