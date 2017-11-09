When the weather starts to turn and it's time to hibernate back into your cozy bed, only the best and warmest comforters for winter will do. But, what makes one comforter warmer than another? That's a question in two parts. You'll want to consider both the exterior material and the interior fill when searching for a warm comforter.
Unlike the best comforters to keep you cool, the warmest comforters will be constructed with fleece or micromink exteriors and have a high-density fill. But, and this is something to consider before you buy, for anyear-round comforter you can transition into the spring and summer months, you're better off with one that has a microfiber exterior.
As for the interior, choosing the right fill for you is key. While feather comforters are some of the warmest out there, you should opt for a heavyweight down-alternative comforter if you're particularly prone to allergies. When deciding between goose down and duck down, choose goose down comforters as they are warmer thanks in part to the larger size of goose feathers.
Keep in mind, manufacturers will often assign their own labels to their comforters, labels like medium-weight or heavyweight, that often don't check out. So, it's always best to read the reviews to confirm that a heavyweight comforter actually is warm. (I have you covered here.)
But, enough talk. Below are the warmest comforters for winter, from an all-season microfiber comforter to a cozy micromink fleece option. They'll keep you warm and toasty all winter long.