If you’ve run out of sweaters, blankets, and parkas to bring to work, it might be time to try another heating option: an office-friendly space heater. Ranging in size and output, the best space heaters for your office can keep you comfortably warm as you work. Plus, they have important safety features to keep you — and your coworkers — safe.

All of these space heaters have safety measures like automatic shutoff and cool touch exteriors, which make them better candidates for close proximity. If you need just a little bit of heat, you can get a compact space heater that plugs into an outlet like a night light, but gives just enough heat to warm up a small space — and it doesn’t have any cords for people to trip over. Or, if you’ve got a lot of square footage to fill, consider an infrared heater that’s designed to warm up large spaces. There are also heaters with digital readouts that maintain a precise temperature of your choosing, and smart heaters that you can turn on and off even when you’re away from your desk.

So, put your heated blanket and mittens away. Any of these fantastic space heaters will keep you toasty from nine to five.

1 A Fan-Favorite Space Heater With 32,000+ Ratings Lakso Ceramic Heater With Adjustable Thermostat Amazon $30 See On Amazon This best-selling space heater is popular for a reason: It’s extremely quiet and comes with three adjustable settings to keep you at the right temperature. For safety, it has an automatic shutoff and an exterior that stays cools. One enthusiastic reviewer wrote: “Bought this for my very cold office at work. Best decision I’ve made! Warms up the whole room and I don't have to bundle up in the middle of August any more!” The 1,500-watt space heater can heat up to 300 square feet. Positive Amazon review: “For an inexpensive little heater, I'm very pleased with this one. It's very small and unobtrusive, and I have placed it under my desk to keep my feet warm. There are three heat settings and one fan only setting for when you want no heat, just cool air movement [...] I really like this heater. So far, I've only needed heat settings 1 and 2. It's quiet and puts out a good amount of heat with almost no pre-heat needed [...] Definitely worth the money!”

2 Editor’s Choice: A Small Ceramic Heater That Saves Power Lakso My Heat Personal Ceramic Heater Amazon $20 See On Amazon This little ceramic heater is a favorite of Bustle Digital Group Commerce Editor Amy Biggart. Biggart explains, “I have had this Lasko space heater for years to stay warm in our chilly office.” It uses only 200 watts of power, which is ideal in an office setting and prevents the risk of tripping the circuits. Plus, according to Biggart, “it’s super tiny and virtually silent, so it is great for open-floor plan offices and won’t disrupt any meetings or calls you have.” On top of all that, Biggart says it is also easy to operate: “Just plug it in and flip the switch, and you’ll start warming up in no time. I love it.” It gets warm quickly, but doesn’t create hot spots or overheat — and, it even stays cool to the touch. Positive Amazon review: “I use this at work. For 26 years I’ve worked and not been able to put a heater at my desk because they tripped the breakers. Finally I found one that I can use and not worry about the entire office going dark just because I want to stay warm when the a/c is too cold over my head or when my coworkers have all of their windows open in the winter. 2 other coworkers have also since purchased this heater. The only thing is you can’t control the temperature, but [...] if I get too warm I just turn it off.”

3 A Tower Heater With A Programmable Thermostat Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Heater Amazon $65 See On Amazon Between the programmable digital temperature setting and the oscillating design, this 1,500-watt ceramic tower heater makes it easy to keep your office at the perfect temperature. There’s also a timer you can set for up to eight hours and a multi-function remote so you don’t even have to get up to change the settings. Plus, it has a built-in auto shutoff feature for safety. Positive Amazon review: “This is the perfect heater for my drafty office, especially working from home. I love that it has a timer and a remote so I don’t need to leave my desk to control it. This was definitely money well spent.”

4 A Powerful Heater With Vortex Technology Vornado Whole Room Vortex Heater Amazon $70 See On Amazon This space heater may look small at first glance, but it fully circulates the air for consistent heating throughout an entire room. Its thermostatic temperature control allows you to get your ideal room temperature. Not only will the 1,500-watt device heat a large space, but it has automatic shutoff to keep it from running for hours and if it’s ever tipped over, it shuts down immediately to keep you safe. Positive Amazon review: “I have a home office that faces an outside window. I use this to help distribute heat more evenly. This is quiet and has max power; a superior product to the other space heaters I’ve tried.”

5 A Compact Heater That Plugs Right Into An Outlet Brightown Wall Outlet Space Heater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This miniature heater might look unusual, but it’s actually kind of genius. It plugs into the wall just like a night light and heats up to 100 square feet. Sure, it’s small — but it heats up quickly while staying cool to the touch. You can adjust the heat from 60 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the programmable timer can last from one to 12 hours, preventing it from running too long. Positive Amazon review: “I like this little heater a lot! I have a small office room at home that gets pretty cold in the winter. This heater is literally plug and heat. Starts right away and after an hour or two is up to a very comfortable temperature. I have mine set at 75 and when it hits temperature, it turns itself off until the temp drops again. Best feature is that it is VERY QUIET! Would recommend!”

6 A Portable Heater With A Cooling Fan Setting Optimus H-1322 Portable 2-Speed Fan Heater Amazon $27 See On Amazon With two heat settings and a cooling fan-only option, you can keep this portable fan under your desk through every season for optimal temperature control all year long. It's cool to the touch, and features an internal thermostat that regulates and maintains temps at a comfortable level. If it ever runs too hot, the automatic shutoff function kicks in to prevent it from overheating. What’s more? The 1,500-watt machine switches off when tipped over for ultimate safety around your electronics. Positive Amazon review: “I use this in a small office; works great! Shuts off if tipped over — handy safety feature. Very nice for the price.”

7 A Smart Space Heater You Can Control From Your Phone Atomi Smart WiFi Portable Tower Space Heater Amazon $120 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an option you can control remotely, this smart space heater is a great option. It connects to your Wi-Fi so that you can adjust its various settings — including setting the device to run on a regular schedule — from a corresponding app on your phone. Or use your voice to have your Alexa or Google Assistant turn it on and off. The 1,500-watt space heater oscillates and has a coverage area of up to 750 square feet. It also has tip-over and overheat protection, and it’s constructed to stay cool to the touch. Positive Amazon review: “Would I have thought I was so boujie that I needed a smart heater that works on WiFi and can be controlled by my phone? Well surprise surprise I am! I love this little machine. My office is in our garage and it has been 15 degrees here. I was so cold until I bought this bad boy. It puts out the heat and it swings to and fro. I have it set on a schedule to automatically come on each morning, so by the time I get to work my space is so cozy. I love the fact that I don’t have to jump out of bed in a panic when I can’t remember if I turned it off or not. I can simply check my phone. I haven’t gotten my first electric bill yet but it doesn’t matter cause this little guy is worth it.”