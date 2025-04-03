Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, April 3

Today’s card is the Two of Pentacles, which is all about striking a balance, juggling responsibilities, and finding a way to deal with changes and unexpected events. If that sounds like it applies to your Thursday so far, then this message might be for you.

When this card pops up in a tarot reading, it implies you feel overwhelmed, almost as if you’re about to drop the ball on something important. It might seem like one mini mistake is all it’ll take to completely lose control, forget something important, or fall terribly behind. The reality, though, is that you’re way more organized than you give yourself credit for.

You have the ability to remain flexible when necessary and you also have the power to cope with chaos as it comes your way. If you miss the bus, forget your phone, or your favorite coworker calls out, never fear. It may seem like the end of the world in the moment, but your day isn’t ruined. The Two of Pentacles suggests you’ll tap into your resourcefulness and find a way through.

Sure, you might need to step into the break room and rub your temples in exasperation — or maybe even have a little cry during your ride home — but trust that it’ll all work out in the end.

In some cases, the Two of Pentacles suggests you’re having a hard time making an important decision and are currently weighing the pros and cons. Just like the person on the card, who is juggling two gold coins, it’s possible one decision feels perfect one moment and the other seems shinier and better the next. How’s a girl to choose?

Since the pentacles suit is related to finances, that might be your hint. While not the most romantic way to make a choice, you could go with the option that’s better for your bank account, whether it’s a more lucrative job offer or a smaller apartment that’ll give you more flexibility to save. If you need a voice of reason, text your Capricorn friend and ask what they would do.

With the Two of Pentacles, it also helps to realize that you don’t necessarily need to figure it all out. Sometimes life isn’t black and white, right or wrong, yes or no — and that’s OK. As you move through the next 24 hours, keep that lesson in mind. This card is all about going with the flow.

