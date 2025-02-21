These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Show Up For Their Friends No Matter What

Some of the best types of people are the ones who will drop everything for you. Moving? Stuck at the airport? Ran out of gas? Just send them a text and they’ll come racing to the rescue, superhero-style.

In astrology, certain zodiac signs are naturally imbued with the desire to help. They might do it because they’re extra loyal to their friends, because they have what it takes to problem solve, or because they know how much it sucks to be stuck in a jam. Their empathy is simply embedded in their birth chart.

While anyone can lend a hand, these zodiac signs always seem to go above and beyond. As an example, they won’t just answer your text when you’re crying about a breakup. Instead, they’ll leave work early or ditch a date to give you a hug.

It’s also why you sometimes have to tell these pals that it’s OK to take a break from rescuing others. While they’re great to have in your friend group — you know you’ll never have to hire movers again — you may have to remind them that no, they don’t need to fly home early from vacation just because you’re sad.

Here, the three zodiac signs who will always drop everything to help you.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

While many people think Leos are self-centered, this sign will show u[ when a friend is in need. If you’re moving or need a last-minute ride to the airport, they’ll jump in their car before you even have to bribe them with pizza.

As a fire sign ruled by the sun, Leos are one of the warmest and most caring zodiac signs. People with Leo placements are generous with their time and money, and they’re also bursting with energy. It won’t be tough for them to rally on a Sunday morning if your car breaks down and you need a lift to work.

Anyone who knows a Leo will also attest that they’re deeply loyal to their friend group. If you call your Leo bestie after a breakup, you can trust they’ll be at your house with ice cream and tissues within the hour. They might even cancel a date to put you first.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

wsfurlan/E+/Getty Images

A Virgo will stop at nothing to help their friends, and that’s because they know they’re truly needed. As a quick-thinking earth sign, Virgos have the special ability to figure out problems on the fly. If you’re in a jam, they’ll help you find a solution.

Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you can trust a Virgo to get you to the airport, to help you read and understand a lease agreement, or to figure out how to print a resume at the last minute before your job interview. It’s why they quickly become the mom of their friend group — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

People with Virgo placements are detail-oriented and practical, and they also love to help. They’ll do it out of the goodness of their heart, but also because they truly shine when they get to swoop in and fix a problem. They live for the thrill of returning chaos to order.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

andreswd/E+/Getty Images

If you’re in trouble, you won’t even need to ask a Scorpio for help. This intuitive water sign has a knack for reading people, and it means they can detect when something’s off from a mile away. If they sense that you’re sad or in a tough spot, they’ll drop everything and rush to help.

A Scorpio will stay up late into the night if you need to talk about a horrible date. They’ll go on a walk with you if you’re having anxiety or a bad day. And they’ll be the first ones to answer your texts if you just need to talk. It won’t matter if they’re at work or in the middle of a hectic day — they’ll find a way to respond.

Scorpios are known as one of the most loyal members of the zodiac, and they’re great listeners. They’re also ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, which means they often have helpful advice to share or a fresh perspective. But even if they can’t immediately fix the pickle that you’re in, they’ll still show concern and ask questions — or just let you vent. It feels like you can truly count on them for anything.