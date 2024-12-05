Here's your tarot reading for Thursday, December 5.

Today’s tarot card is The Chariot. As part of the major arcana, it represents a strong sense of drive, ambition, focus, success, and control. In other words? Today’s a good day to get sh*t done.

It’s possible you woke up before your alarm and threw off your blankets without lingering in bed, checking your phone, or worrying about your lengthy to-do list. Instead, you jumped in the shower and got ready early to get started on projects before anyone else was up. The Chariot suggests you’ll feel this ambitious all day long.

It’s an intense card that represents your inner drive, and it also tends to show up in a tarot reading when there’s a challenge that needs to be tackled. If you’ve been mulling over an issue or debating how to fix a problem, give it your full attention today and there’s a good chance you’ll start to see a way through. Just like the focused chariot driver, you need to pay attention, look for a good path — then confidently forge ahead.

This card will remind you why you shouldn’t let anyone or anything distract you from your goals, at least during business hours. You might see texts from your partner and your group chat might be 200 messages deep, but don’t get sidetracked. For now, put yourself first and stay focused on your work. You can always get back to them later.

If you don’t have any major goals in mind right now, that’s totally OK. Today’s a good time to start something new. The Chariot is all about taking the reins and making your own decisions, and it’s also about setting yourself up for a bright and shiny future. It could be fun to think about the projects you’d like to set into motion, especially for the start of 2025.

According to this card, it’s an ideal moment to apply for jobs, look at schools, pick up a new hobby, or swipe your way through dating apps — all things that involve taking initiative. Instead of waiting for a partner to stumble your way or a fancy new job to fall into your lap, The Chariot reminds you to make waves and head boldly in the direction you want. There’s no need to wait.