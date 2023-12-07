Your Zodiac Sign's Group Chat Personality, According To An Astrologer

A group chat is like a little ecosystem that lives in your phone where all your friends and family come together to interact — and it inevitably puts everyone’s personality traits on full display.

There’s no doubt each zodiac sign has a different vibe in a group chat, and according to astrologer Stina Garbis, it often comes down to how much a person likes to talk.

If a sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet of information and communication, then it makes sense why they always respond right away to texts, and why they never get tired of sending messages, thoughts, ideas, and a billion TikToks throughout the day.

How much a sign values attention also plays a big role. While some members of the zodiac like to keep to themselves — and as a result find the constant text alerts both mentally and physically exhausting — others treat a group chat like their own, personal standup comedy special with all of their friends as the audience.

Keep reading before for each zodiac sign’s personality in the group chat, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Bustle/Margaret Flatley As a fire sign, Aries loves to start funny and engaging conversations in a group chat. They’ll bring up celebrity gossip and world happenings, but then they’ll go silent for days. As the first zodiac sign of the astrological year, Garbis says Aries has a lot of energy when it comes to starting things, but they don’t have a ton of follow-through. Once they return from their group chat hiatus, that’s when they rapid-fire reply to everyone and make up for lost time. They’ll blow up your phone for a few hours — and then repeat the process all over again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Bustle/Margaret Flatley Taurus contributes to the group chat with one-word answers, and according to Garbis, that’s all you ever get out of them. As an earth sign represented by the bull, Taurus doesn’t have the energy to chat all day long — especially if you try to make them participate. Instead, they’ll begrudgingly scroll the conversation once every few days and throw out a few emojis or a blunt “ok” just to appease everyone. If you really need a Taurus to respond, you have to @ them several times before they see it. And even then, you might only get a thumbs up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Bustle/Margaret Flatley Gemini lives for a fun and active group chat. According to Garbis, this air sign can easily send 500 messages a day — and they rarely wait for people to respond before they switch topics. “This is the sign that makes everyone put their chat on silent,” she says. Because they’re ruled by Mercury, the planet of information and communication, Gemini can’t help but share every thought that pops into their head. If a Gemini encounters a minor inconvenience, they have to let the group chat know. Their texts are like a stream of conscious dialogue, even if it’s often only happening with themselves.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Bustle/Margaret Flatley Cancer uses the group chat as a photo album or a diary. Throughout the day, you can expect to see 12 different pictures of their cat, as well as a bunch of texts detailing exactly what they’re thinking and feeling. As a water sign ruled by the moon, Cancer is extra-tuned into their emotions. If they’re happy, they run to the group chat. If they’re sad, you can expect a text. They love to be there for their friends and offer advice, too, sort of like the mom of the group. According to Garbis, Cancer is also the sign of reverie, which is why they’ll fill up the chat with artsy photos of sunbeams and pretty leaves.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Bustle/Margaret Flatley According to Garbis, Leo is a mixed bag when it comes to how they act in group chats. As a fire sign, they might flood your phone with a million updates about their life, along with juicy gossip about breakups, or they might dole out some love to someone who needs it. “They have the tea of the day,” she says. “And they might also be the ones to reinvigorate dead chats.” If things get too quiet, they know how to get a convo going. Since they’re ruled by the sun, Leo also has a warm presence in a group chat. If you reach out looking for advice or attention, they always seem to know the perfect thing to say.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Bustle/Margaret Flatley Virgo is the funniest member of any group chat. They’ll communicate entirely through gifs and memes, says Garbis, and they’re always making hilarious observations. Put your phone down for a few, and you’ll come back to a wall of expertly-curated TikToks from the Virgo in the group. As a sign ruled by chatty Mercury, this sign is always on their phone and ready to respond to people quickly. If you need advice or want to make plans, they’ll be the first to write back. As an earth sign, they also like to keep things organized when it comes to making plans. They’ll volunteer to make restaurant reservations and they’ll stay on top of reminding everyone as the day approaches.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Bustle/Margaret Flatley Libra is the mediator of the group chat. As the sign represented by the scales, they’re naturally good at finding ways to restore balance, which comes in handy if their friends start to argue. They’ll swoop in and organize a firm and direct conversation — and they might even make a separate group for a more private chat amongst the perpetrators. “They’ll also message you on the side and tell you to knock it off and apologize,” Garbis says. As an air sign, they have a fun side, too — catch them sending memes and keeping a jokey bit alive for weeks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Bustle/Margaret Flatley As an empathic water sign, Scorpio loves to be a part of a fun and loving group chat. They’ll turn to it throughout the day to check in with their besties and see what everyone’s up to. They’ll also over-share whenever they’re feeling stressed or down in the dumps. That said, Scorpio does tend to get a bit spicy from time to time, thanks to their scorpion tails and truth-seeking ruling planet Pluto, says Garbis. While they’re often able to hold back and observe divisive conversations without chiming in, sometimes they’ll send a biting remark or an argument-ending comeback.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Bustle/Margaret Flatley For Sagittarius, a group chat is essentially a big stage where they can tell jokes and funny stories to a captive audience. They’re super active in 10 different ones, and can juggle multiple conversations throughout the day. As a mutable fire sign, they love to keep the conversation light and unserious — and they also love the attention. “They’re the storytellers of the zodiac, and they have an interesting perspective on the world that can make everyone laugh,” says Garbis. Sag also can’t stop themselves from sending funny TikToks, either.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Bustle/Margaret Flatley As a family-oriented earth sign, Capricorn likes to be the organizer of the group chat. “They’re always trying to set up a party or gathering,” says Garbis. They can take the most chaotic, uncooperative group chat and somehow find a way to coordinate everyone’s schedules and plan a fun night out. As the administrative sign of zodiac, they also tend to see a group chat as more of a useful tool than a casual way to communicate. They’ll only use it to get a head count or to confirm reservations, so don’t expect them to laugh at your dog meme.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Bustle/Margaret Flatley Aquarius is in about 10 different group chats — and they don’t respond to a single one of them. According to Garbis, this air sign likes to lurk on the periphery and read messages so that they stay in the loop, but they don’t necessarily feel the need to expend any energy to text back. Instead, they will 100% leave everyone read. On the rare occasion they do chime in, an Aquarius will always say the most hilarious thing, says Garbis. They’ll come out of left field, drop a joke or an astute observation, and then disappear again for another month.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Bustle/Margaret Flatley A Pisces is not afraid to storm out of a group chat. If a conversation makes them mad, they’ll send a few angry texts and then delete the chat to prove a point. Give them a few hours, though, and they’ll want to be added back in. “Pisces is a mutable water sign, so they get mad very easily,” says Garbis. “But eventually their steam turns back into water and they calm down. They always come back because they hate to miss out on things — and ultimately they just want to be loved and understood.”

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer