Today’s tarot card is the 10 of Swords, which represents loss, failure, dead ends, and utter exhaustion. If you woke up feeling not quite right or have already detected a weird energy in the air, then this one’s for you.

The dramatic artwork shows someone lying on the ground with a whopping 10 swords in their back. For some, it could suggest something will sweep in and knock you down, whether it’s overwhelming news, a major change, or all of the above. For others, it might mean you’re officially burned out. In either case, it’s a sign that, in some way, you’re about to hit rock bottom.

While that sounds intense, there are quite a few silver linings when it comes to the 10 of Swords. In a tarot reading, the swords represent your mind, so this could hint at a major breakthrough or mental shift that’s coming your way. Instead of bouncing back up, dusting yourself off, and carrying on tomorrow as if nothing happened, it suggests you’ll take a moment to reflect and then head in a brand new direction.

This shift could be caused by another person — like an “aha” moment that comes after an argument — or it could be something you realize all on your own. Even though it sucks to feel “stabbed in the back,” it’ll ultimately be profoundly freeing. So don’t freak out!

It’s also possible that this card has no serious message for you apart from the fact that you’re tired. So, so tired. Each sword could represent something you’ve been thinking or worrying about, like a little needle that keeps poking at you. If that sounds accurate, then you have every right to feel tired. With the appearance of this card, it’s like the universe is saying, “me too, babe.”

Instead of feeling sorry for yourself, the 10 of Swords is a reminder that it’s OK to rest, crash out, or not feel your best. This could be your excuse to break character today and vent to friends, call out of workk, or quite literally lie on the floor. Whatever might help you recover.

It’s also a lovely reminder that in many ways you get to decide how you feel, even when outside forces are dragging you down. If you can, look for small ways to shift your mood — and then get excited about heading in that new direction.