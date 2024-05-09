Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, May 9

It’s a relatively quiet day in the stars, but the moon in Gemini could bring out your chatty side and make you feel extra sociable. Additionally, a friendly lunar connection to action-oriented Mars in the early morning promises a highly productive start to the day, perfect for an a.m. workout class or a deep work session. The early bird is getting the worm!

The cosmic roads are clear for any plans you have today, but winding down at a decent hour is preferable, as a late-night square-off between the moon and restrictive Saturn could bring up frustrations and make it hard to express yourself. Get to bed early and sleep through the drama.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’ve got the gift of gab today, so go ahead and start yapping. Spend time socializing with friends or chatting with your colleagues. You’ve got lots on your mind, and talking it out can help.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Wake up and smell the coffee, because it’s time to take care of business. The morning is the perfect time to tackle money matters, organize your finances, or pay some bills, so get it out of the way and enjoy the day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Cue up “Express Yourself” by Madonna and hit the metaphorical dance floor, because you’ve got energy today and you shouldn’t be afraid to show it. Chase your goals shamelessly and wear a sparkly outfit while you do so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be feeling hazy, but daydreaming can be productive if you do it right. Instead of getting lost in a pipe dream today, use your creative brainspace to manifest by visualizing your fantasies in a more realistic way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Being the star of the show is great, but collaboration reigns supreme today, so tap your colleagues for opinions and reach out to friends. Sharing your toys means that you have other people to play with, and isn’t that always more fun?

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The spotlight is your destiny today, so make moves with confidence and put your talents on full display. It’s a great time to take action on professional goals, or just spam your Instagram Story with hot selfies.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your mind is like a sponge today, so give it something interesting to soak up. Reach out to someone who can offer a refreshing perspective or just go down an internet rabbit hole researching a niche interest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your intuition is especially communicative today, so listen to your gut and trust that your instincts are leading you to where you need to be. Sometimes the heart wants what it wants, even if your head doesn’t agree.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You have the power to shift dynamics in your relationships today, and all it takes is some clear and confident communication. Be straightforward about your needs, and keep an open mind if someone else decides to share theirs, too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Pop in your headphones, grab an iced matcha, and start plowing through your to-do list, because today is a jump-straight-into-action type of day. Infuse each task with pleasure and you can get a surprising amount done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Having fun should be your priority today, so give yourself permission to lighten up and follow your heart. Send that flirty text without any hesitation or dive head-first into that creative project you’ve been thinking about.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If something is weighing on your heart at home, today’s the perfect day to speak up about it. Extend an olive branch to a family member or reach out to someone from your past who you haven’t heard from in a while.

