9 Meal-Prep Hacks For Trader Joe's That TikTok Swears By

If your For You page is filled with dance trends you'll never try and cute babies you don't want to have, allow me to introduce you to Trader Joe's TikTok. Lest you underestimate the power of the grocery chain's cult following, there are dozens of Trader Joe's hacks on TikTok you'll want to keep in mind during your next shopping trip. Whether you're a new fan or a longtime follower of Trader Joe's, you'll find something you'll like.

As you're likely well aware, the internet is full of Trader Joe's shopping tips for any and all occasions. Do you meal prep? There are Trader Joe's meal prep hacks you'll want to check out. Have you fully immersed yourself in Soup Szn? These Trader Joe's soup hacks are what you seek. There are Trader Joe's hacks for breakfast, Trader Joe's hacks for lazy dinners, even hacks for using Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning. No meal is safe from Trader Joe's tacks.

TikTok takes those Trader Joe's hacks, puts some music behind them, and crams it into less than 60 seconds. Now, you can feel better about your endless TikTok scrolling — it's not procrastination, it's research. Here are nine Trader Joe's hacks that TikTok swears by.

2 Cauliflower Gnocchi and Everything But The Bagel Seasoning Need a two-ingredient dinner idea? Of course, you do. Courtesy of @travelingwithcva on TikTok, pop your Cauliflower Gnocchi in your air fryer, top it off with some Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, and voila! A delicious and simple meal.

3 Meal Prep With Brown Rice Trader Joe's is perfect for simple and cost-effective meal prepping. TikTok creator @oliviastapey recommends meal prepping with Trader Joe's frozen brown rice, which is cheap and cook quickly.

4 Maple Glazed Krispy Kreme Donuts Copycat If you're looking to DIY some donuts, this recipe for Krispy Kreme-style Maple Glazes Donuts is perfect for fall. Plus, it gives you an excuse to get another jar of Trader Joe's Maple Butter

5 Cinnabun Gnocchi I see that skeptical scowl, but gluten-free TikTok creator @nobread swears by it. To really level it up, try it with Trader Joe's cinnamon bun spread.

6 Level Up Your Grilled Cheese With Onion Salt Trader Joe's Onion Salt is a blend of onion, garlic, and chives that goes with pretty much any savory dish. Take a note from TikTok and add it to your grilled cheese.

7 Green Pepper, Cream Cheese, and Everything But The Bagel Seasoning If you've been anywhere near food TikTok, you've seen people trying out this trend. TikTok creator @amandaleefago made this recipe popular, putting cream cheese on green pepper and sprinkling it with Everything But The Bagel seasoning. You can also try it out with cucumber or jalapenos.

8 Regrow Your Green Onions While not a Trader Joe's-specific hack, you'll want to remember you can regrow your green onions next time you pick up a pack.

9 Make A Gourmet Cheese Board For Cheaper Charcuterie connoisseur @ainttooproudtomeg shows how you can make a bomb cheese board on a budget only using products you can find at Trader Joe's. Now you have an excuse to peruse the fancy cheeses!

If nothing else, you need to try the cookie butter beer. This is less a Trader Joe's hack and more just general life advice. Happy shopping!