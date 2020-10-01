We are living in peak pumpkin spice times. If you need evidence of that, look no further than Trader Joe’s pumpkin and fall-themed products. There is a pumpkin product for most every occasion.

In addition to sweets and treats you’d expect — your pumpkin bread, your pumpkin muffin mix, your pumpkin pancake — Trader Joe’s has delved deep into the savory pumpkin spice game, coming out with everything from pumpkin ravioli to pumpkin pasta sauce to even pumpkin samosas. Have you come to expect anything less from Trader Joe’s?

In a recent episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast, Trader Joe’s gurus (read: marketing directors) shared some of the new fall flavors you can expect to see in your local Trader Joe’s aisles. The aforementioned pumpkin samosas were among those highly-anticipated fall foods. Additionally, they shared some autumnal treats you may be able to find in a fall season to come. “We are working on a recipe right now, internally, for a Vegetarian Spicy Pumpkin Curry Pot Pie,” Inside Trader Joe’s podcast co-host Tara Miller shared. Unfortunately, the pot pie is not quite ready to make its debut quite yet.

But fear not: you have plenty of fall foods to enjoy in the meantime. Here are 45 pumpkin and fall-themed products you can buy at Trader Joe’s.

1 Pumpkin Spice Biocellulose Face Mask Trader Joe's In what is arguably the most horrifying ways to celebrate pumpkin spice season, Trader Joe's released these Pumpkin Spice Biocellulose Face Masks last year. For $2.99, your face can be soft, smooth, and autumnal-smelling. However, because these are a limited-edition product, you may have to do a little hunting to find one. Or snag one from eBay.

2 Pumpkin Spice Bark Granola Trader Joe's Shared by Instagram foodie @TraderJoesList, this granola bark combines pumpkin seeds, dark chocolate, and pumpkin spice flavored granola.

3 Pumpkin Brioche Twist Ask Jack Get ready for your french toast to turn autumnal.

4 Pumpkin Ravioli Trader Joe's A welcome companion to the Butternut Squash Ravioli, you can pair this pumpkin ravioli with your favorite fall sauce or a drizzle of olive oil.

5 Turkey Pumpkin Mole Burrito Instagram foodie account @TraderJoesGeek spotted the Turkey Pumpkin Mole Burrito at their local Trader Joe's. The burrito, which includes white turkey meat, savory pumpkin mole sauce, cilantro rice, black beans, Monterey jack cheese, and roasted sweet potatoes, was also mentioned in a recent episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast. Check the ready-to-eat refrigerated section if you're looking to give this a try.

6 Spaghetti Squash Spirals Trader Joe's These Spaghetti Squash Spirals come with their own tomato-based sauce, which includes butternut squash, pumpkin, Parmesan cheese, and seasonal spices like thyme and rosemary.

8 Maple Oat Milk Trader Joe's Oat milk lovers, rejoice! You too can participate in the fall-flavored celebration.

9 Pumpkin Blondie Brownies The blondie and pumpkin spice dessert mashup of your dreams.

10 Honeycrisp Apple Candle Trader Joe's Last year, Trader Joe's released a Vanilla Pumpkin candle which smelled like a pumpkin patch in the middle of a Bath and Body Works. This Honeycrisp Apple candle is its apple orchard brethren.

11 Maple Streusel Bread Trader Joe's Is it bread? Is it cake? Is it topped with icing and crumbly streusel? The answer to all three is yes.

13 Apple Cider Donuts Trader Joe's You may need to do a little digging to find these apple cider donuts as they're a limited-edition product, but it will be worth it.

14 Pumpkin Bagels Trader Joe's Available in both original and gluten-free, you can start your mornings as the Autumnal Carb Gods intended: with a pumpkin bagel.

15 Apple Cider Trader Joe's Trader Joe's has its own version of the OG fall drink. Have it cold. Warm it up. Pour some rum in there. To each their own cider.

16 Pumpkin Spice Ginger Brew Trader Joe's This non-alcoholic brew tastes like a bubbly mulled apple cider flavored with ginger purée and pumpkin pie spice. Add it to your favorite fall cocktail or sip it on its own.

17 Pumpkin Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Icing Trader Joe's The only thing better than a cinnamon roll is a pumpkin and cinnamon roll. No further questions.

18 Pumpkin Ale Trader Joe's Of course, Trader Joe's has its own version of a pumpkin beer, and of course it's called Howling Gourds. Would you expect anything less from Trader "Can we put pumpkin in that?" Joe's?

20 Pumpkin Empanadas Trader Joe's These sweet Pumpkin Empanadas flavored with cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and ginger are the pumpkin spice dessert you didn't know you needed.

21 Pumpkin Samosas Trader Joe's I know what you're thinking: Why? How? Who said? But the paneer and pumpkin filling flavored with spices like garam masala, cumin, coriander, chile powder, and fennel seeds will make a believer out of any Pumpkin Samosa skeptic.

24 Autumnal Harvest Pasta Sauce Trader Joe's Pair this creamy vegetable sauce with Zucchette Pasta to subtly push your fall food agenda onto any unsuspecting dinner guest.

25 Ginger Turmeric Granola Trader Joe's This gluten-free granola mix combines clusters of rolled oats, oat flakes, and brown rice crisps with classic pumpkin spice flavors.

26 Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread Shutterstock Trader Joe's gluten-free pumpkin bread is made with a blend of chickpea flour, rice flour, and tapioca starch. It's also dairy-free!

27 Autumnal Harvest Soup Trader Joe's Like the Autumnal Harvest Pasta Sauce, this soup combines butternut squash, pumpkin, and tomatoes with herbs like rosemary and sage for an easy fall dinner.

28 Pumpkin Bisque Trader Joe's Do you like savory with a hint of sweet? This soup, which combines cinnamon, nutmeg, and tahini with a pumpkin base is just that. Plus, it's called "bisque" which just makes it sound fancy.

29 Pumpkin Bread Mix Trader Joe's If you've got eggs, oil, and water, you're 3/4 of the way to a fresh loaf of pumpkin bread.

30 Pumpkin Pancake and Waffle Mix Trader Joe's Spice up your at-home fall brunch with these pumpkin waffle and pancake mixes that come in original and gluten-free.

31 Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Seeds Trader Joe's We've reached the pumpkin spice singularity. Revel in that as you sprinkle these seasoned pepitas over every meal you encounter.

32 Fall Chocolatissimo Collection Trader Joe's These filled truffles come in dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate and come in in autumn-themed shapes like walnuts, corncobs, pumpkins, pinecones, and leaves. Almost too adorable to eat... almost.

33 Spicy Pumpkin Curry Sauce Trader Joe's After you grab a box of the Pumpkin Samosas, snag some of this simmer sauce to make a spicy pumpkin meal out of it.

34 Halloween Joe-Joe’s Trader Joe's Do these taste any different than the regular chocolate and vanilla creme Joe Joe's? Technically, no. But these have pumpkin faces on them and, therefore, taste more autumnal in their aesthetic.

35 Haunted House Kit Trader Joe's Get your ooky-spooky crafting on with this DIY chocolate cookie haunted house. Each kit comes complete with a ghost-shaped cookie, candy shaped like bones and bats, and jelly beans.

36 Pumpkin Spice Batons Trader Joe's These pumpkin spice-filled rolled wafers are best paired with a pumpkin latte and some restraint to stop yourself from pretending to smoke it like a cookie cigar.

37 Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps Trader Joe's Top these Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps with goat cheese or brie and you've got yourself a simple fall appetizer.

38 Pumpkin Joe-Joe’s Trader Joe's The cookies are pumpkin flavored! The creme is pumpkin flavored! Trader Joe's knows what you want if what you want is pumpkin-flavored food.

39 Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Thins Trader Joe's If you like your salty snacks with a hint of sweet, you're gonna want to grab two bags of the Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Thins: one that will make it home and one you'll inevitably eat in the car.

40 Cinnamon Bun Spread Trader Joe's Put it on waffles. Put it on toast. Heck, put it on a cinnamon bun.

41 Apple Cider Fruit Spread Trader Joe's This apple cider fruit spread is like jam's grown-up cousin. She's spicy, she's elegant, and you're gonna want to invite her to brunch.

42 Pumpkin Butter Amazon If you're not familiar with Pumpkin butter, it is a rich, spiced spread that you're going to want to slather on everything. Toast, pancakes, a spoon, everything.

43 Pumpkin Cream Cheese Shutterstock What better way to enjoy a Pumpkin Bagel than with pumpkin cream cheese. Instagram foodie @TraderJoesList shared their recent pumpkin finds, including this fall-flavored cream cheese.

44 Pumpkin O's Avert the eyes of your Cheerios. Trader Joe's Pumpkin O's combine whole-grain cereal with a touch of pumpkin and cinnamon.

45 Cinnamon Babka It's like a cinnamon roll, a coffee cake, and brioche had a delicious throuple.

Remember to, please, pumpkin spice responsibly.