Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, June 4

The Sun joins forces with flirtatious Venus at the same point in Gemini, bringing a playful and lighthearted tone to your day. Your witty sense of humor will make you popular among the right people; keep being yourself.

Mindset-ruling Mercury and expansive Jupiter bond in Gemini, warning you against the careless spreading of unverified information. Even mindless chatter could be perceived as harmful gossip.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Before speaking up, assess your audience. Sharing what’s on your mind will draw in a crowd, but oversharing with the wrong people could have the opposite impact.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’re drawing attention for your latest splurge and savvy financial advice. Avoid positioning yourself as an expert; what works for you may not be the same for others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Being yourself is inspiring others to do the same. Don’t adapt to the energy in the room, change it!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your agile mind is helping you make the best out of difficult situations. A positive outlook will attract fortunate experiences that turn your day around.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Know your limits when you are stretched in every direction because people are over-relying on you to bring joy into their lives. You cannot be everything for everyone.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you aren’t rooted in self-love, you’ll seek other’s love as an unhealthy supplement. As the spotlight shines on you today, remember you’ve always been a star, even when others couldn’t see your sparkle.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

People are coming to you to absorb your words of wisdom. Avoid exaggerating your point to make an impact.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You’ll receive exactly what you ask for today — especially relating to money and love. Choose the right timing and let your charm work its magic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Avoid pressuring people with your high expectations. You may see their potential but you can’t force them to see it themselves. All you can do is offer inspiration.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Overthinking is causing you to draw out straightforward tasks. Stick to the basics and you’ll impress your co-workers with your quickness.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Avoid excessive or dramatic behavior when you’re in a good mood. Paint, write, listen to your favorite music, and have an energizing chat with someone you love. Don’t impulsively book a flight.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Try to see the best in people. Your accepting and hopeful attitude will encourage people to amend their behavior.

