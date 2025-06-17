Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, June 17

The Sun links up with asteroid Chiron this morning, empowering you to be authentic. The Sun rules identity, whereas Chiron oversees your wounds and insecurities. Together, their healing alignment imbues you with a quiet strength to express yourself freely. Meanwhile, Mars strides into meticulous Virgo, bringing a productive start to your workday. Don’t cut corners or overlook details.

By mid-morning, the dreamy Pisces moon aligns with romantic Venus in Taurus, boosting your desire for connection. A flirtatious text may get your heart racing or interaction with a kind and handsome stranger may linger in your mind for the rest of the day.

Make time for intimate conversations over dinner. The compassionate moon reaches out to shy Mercury, the planet of communication. Conversations are warm and heartfelt this evening. This is your opening to get something off your chest and show your sensitive side.

Aries (March 20-April 18) There’s no better time to clean up your act. Declutter your workspace, and focus on tasks that yield the biggest results.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) It’s all in the details, Taurus. Refine your art and avoid presenting your latest project until you’re satisfied with the final edits. Avoid hard-launching your relationship until you’re clear on your romantic needs and boundaries.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Home improvement projects need your meticulous touch, Gemini. Take the lead and delegate tasks to the people you live with.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Your inner critic may grow louder today. Notice which flaws or imperfections you’re fixated on. Speak to yourself kindly and challenge your harshest thoughts with facts that prove you’re trying your best.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Make sure your actions are backed by self-respect and a deep understanding of your worth. Don’t settle for less than you deserve. Now’s a great time to pursue a new stream of income.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Fire up, Virgo. Let go of your perfectionist streak and throw yourself into pursuing a meaningful goal. One step forward is better than no steps at all.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Frustrations are on the rise. Slow down and focus on what is within your control. The action you take behind the scenes to get into the right headspace may go unrewarded for now. But eventually, you’ll realize this it’s all worth it.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Seize the opportunity to get involved with group projects that give back to your community. Step up as an organizer to help your team execute long-term plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Ready to take charge of your career? Refine your vision. Focus on ambitions that matter. Update your portfolio or resume.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your ideas need practical application, Capricorn. Whether you’re planning a trip, exploring new philosophies, beginning a new course of study, or writing a book, start with a clear plan.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Resolving financial issues and addressing your debts now will create ease in the future. Seek professional guidance and trust your instincts when managing joint resources.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Disagreements are easier to resolve when handled with clarity and care. Offer a loved one your helpful and practical advice, but step back if they express a desire to handle things alone.

