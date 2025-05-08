May's Full Flower Moon Will Bring Drama For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Springtime is in full bloom, and the full Flower Moon that unfurls on May 12 is the perfect time to tend to your heart’s garden and let your feelings blossom. This powerful lunar moment is packed with emotion, intensity, and some wild full moon surprises, so everyone should be ready to face the truth and leave their comfort zones. However, the zodiac signs most affected by May’s Flower Moon have an even greater transformation on the horizon, so they should be ready to shed a few petals and turn over a new leaf.

This full moon takes place in the fixed water sign of Scorpio, so it’s shining a light on some of the cosmic scorpion’s most powerful themes —including buried feelings, hidden truths, and your intuitive senses. It’s rising in direct opposition to the sun in earthy Taurus, reminding you that dealing with your deepest and darkest emotions is just as vital to your comfort as the material matters that have been the focus during Taurus season.

Both of these fixed zodiac signs are known for being quite stubborn, but the moon will also be facing off with cosmic chaos-agent Uranus, which is the planet of sudden shifts and shocking plot twists. With this unpredictable energy in the lunar mix, there may be some unexpected changes of heart or emotional curveballs to navigate amidst the full moon flood of feelings.

The moon in Scorpio will be reporting to this mysterious water sign’s cosmic ruler, Pluto, which is currently in the fellow fixed sign of Aquarius. At the time of this lunation, this power-hungry planet will be squaring off with intellectual Mercury, sparking up feelings of competitiveness and the desire to play mental games to get ahead. Instead of giving in to manipulative or controlling behaviors, channel this intensity toward getting to the bottom of your true feelings. If you feel jealous, angry, or hurt about something, drill down to the root of the issue and dissect it with honesty.

This month’s Flower Moon can give you everything your heart needs to blossom. But this kind of inner transformation won’t be easy, especially if you’re one of the fixed signs of the zodiac. Read on to find out which of these signs will be most affected by the May 12 full moon.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) This is the big full moon of your birthday season, so trust that it’s going to be a pivotal one. This lunation highlights your chart’s relationship zone, so you may be dealing with some feelings and fears that relate to your closest personal connections. If there are things about your partnerships that you’ve been sweeping under the rug or putting off, now’s the time to start facing them, no matter how anxious you might feel. Additionally, this full moon will also find itself in a face-off with innovative and wild-hearted planet Uranus in your sign, prompting potential changes of heart or sudden shifts in your mindset. You may find that you need to leave your comfort zone to emotionally bond with your loved ones now, or perhaps the people closest to you will inspire you to try something new. Either way, allow yourself to be transformed and try to roll with life’s unexpected twists.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Happy full moon in your sign! It’s time to dig deep into your inner self and embrace total transformation, because this lunation is here to help you evolve into an even brighter and better version of yourself. Prepare to hold up a mirror to your soul and get real about what you see in your reflection. What parts of your identity feel essential to you? What parts are beginning to feel like pieces of a stranger? How can you strip away the unnecessary layers hiding who you really are? There may be some growing pains and unexpected twists that take place alongside this lunar moment, but that won’t stop you from owning your power and diving headfirst into your truth. Don’t be afraid to shed your old skins and release yourself from the weight of other people’s projections. The only person who can truly judge you is you.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Get ready for a potentially path-shifting lunation, because this month’s full moon is hitting one of the most visible and powerful parts of your chart. You may find that career matters are climaxing right now, and some sudden shifts in your personal life could reshape some of your professional goals. The way you choose to show up in the world and the contributions you make through your work may be undergoing a period of transformation, so loosen your grip on your future plans and leave some room for a possible change of heart. Additionally, power-hungry planet Pluto — the cosmic ruler of this Scorpio full moon — will be in your sign, squaring off with mental planet Mercury. You’re currently doing some deep digging into your heart, your past, and your psyche, so find ways to problem-solve without getting overly competitive or sensitive.

