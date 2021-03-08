How Creator Tipping Platforms Like Twitter Super Follows & OnlyFans Work

Social Media
The Twitter feature will join the ranks of other social platforms where you can pay for premium content.
MilosStankovic/E+/Getty Images
On Feb. 25, Twitter announced a new feature that would change the way creators use the platform. It's called Super Follows, and it sounds kinda similar to other creator monetization platforms like OnlyFans, Patreon, Twitch, or Substack.
Hiraman/E+/Getty Images
Creator monetization platforms let users charge subscriptions or accept tips from their followers for the content they make. This allows regular people make money off of content they’d otherwise be posting for free, while the platforms take a small cut.