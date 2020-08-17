These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected By Uranus Retrograde

The retrograde train of 2020 is raging on, and the most recent planet to join the party is Uranus, known as "the great awakener" in astrology. Uranus retrograde 2020 kicked off on August 15 and will bring five long months of reassessment and realizations when it comes to embracing the most unique parts of ourselves. Uranus is one of the outer planets in the astrology, meaning it doesn't always affect us as acutely as the personal planets do — but for the zodiac signs most affected by Uranus retrograde 2020, this backspin will bring some major changes and some challenges.

Uranus is retrograding through the fixed earth sign Taurus this year, which is pulling our collective focus toward being more authentic and embracing change when it comes to our values, finances, and even pleasure. It's also delivering a splash of planetary drama for a few of the fellow fixed zodiac signs. That's because Uranus retrograde will clash with Mercury retrograde come fall 2020 — and the collision between these two retrogrades will give us lots of intensity to work with.

If you're one of the zodiac signs most challenged by Uranus retrograde 2020, read on and get ready to embrace all the growth that's coming your way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you have a tendency to play it safe at work, Leo, prepare to open your mind to your ability to do things differently. While you may be forced to deal with some unexpected circumstances when it comes to your position in your professional life and the foundations of your personal life, try to take these challenges as an opportunity to embrace a new way of doing things — and an excuse to take a chance on something you'd normally shy away from. You may not love having to compete for the spotlight or take risks with your public image, but you're learning that playing it safe all the time is no longer an option.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde is giving you an opportunity to fully transform the nature of your closest one-on-one relationships, Scorpio. It's scary to be vulnerable, but if you muster up the courage to reveal new sides of yourself to your partner, then they'll be more likely to open up to you in new ways, too. This could bring you to a new level of intimacy and trust that will help the relationship thrive long-term. And while communication and self-expression will be particularly challenging for you during the fall (while Mercury retrogrades through your sign), so long as you continue to honor your personal truth and prioritize open communication in relationships, you'll figure out a way to keep the equilibrium and strengthen your bonds.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As the sign ruled by the now-retrograding Uranus, it's easy for you to accept the unexpected twists and turns of life, but you usually focus on this through an intellectual lens — and this retrograde will force you to face your feelings and examine your roots. You're learning to embrace parts of your past that you may have tried to ignore, and you're also learning to be more responsible and focused on making sure your current home life is stable, secure, and safe. While you may have to deal with some unforeseeable circumstances at home (whether it be heartaches or house repairs), grounding yourself into this part of your life will lay out the foundation for new, more authentic parts of you to emerge from in the future.