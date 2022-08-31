Astrology
Get prepped for the progression.
Uranus retrograde began on Aug. 24 in headstrong Taurus. Unlike other retrogrades, this energetic shift is subtle, and it's really a recap of inner growth and pushes you to change how you show up in the material world. Come prepared for progression with these do’s and dont's.
This retrograde is all about expanding your consciousness on a broader scale. Not only does this transit prompt you to change your view of yourself, but it's a powerful time to reflect on your role in the world and change how you show up in your community.