Uranus Retrograde 2022-2023 Do's & Don'ts

Get prepped for the progression.

Uranus retrograde began on Aug. 24 in headstrong Taurus. Unlike other retrogrades, this energetic shift is subtle, and it's really a recap of inner growth and pushes you to change how you show up in the material world. Come prepared for progression with these do’s and dont's.

DO: Shift Your Perspective

This retrograde is all about expanding your consciousness on a broader scale. Not only does this transit prompt you to change your view of yourself, but it's a powerful time to reflect on your role in the world and change how you show up in your community.

