Valentine's Day sex may have been something you looked forward to, or even expected, in previous years. But with the pandemic, Mercury retrograde, and the influence of icy Aquarius energy, getting it on may not be at the very top of your to-do list. However, don't be so quick to write off Valentine's Day sex just yet. Your Valentine's Day 2021 sex life horoscope has all the details of what's in store for you this year.

"We have big Aquarius energy this Valentine's Day, which of course is more on the, shall we say, chilly side," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "However, Valentine's also boosts a very nice aspect between the two 'Great Benefic’s,' Jupiter and Venus. These two will be up close, personal, and conjunct in the sky, as will Mercury. So even though they're all in uber-cool and detached Aquarius, which can make the tone a bit unromantic, it's still very focused on unconditional and expansive love."

Aquarius isn't really a relationship-oriented sign and tends to favor groups and friendships over romantic partners. Because of this, you may receive a ton of messages from friends and loved ones. "This is a day when people will be looking out for others, especially for those who may be feeling a little down or isolated," Monahan says.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean that Valentine's Day 2021 won't be special for you and your partner. In fact, some zodiac signs may be getting lucky this year. Here is your Valentine's Day 2021 sex life horoscope if you want to know what to expect.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) In general, all this massive energy will have Aries feeling fired up and full of life. "With the Moon in your sign on Valentine's night, it will make you feel right at home and ready to knock some boots," Monahan says. You'll be feeling confident, hot, and ready to connect with someone on a physical level.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) "Raunchy Mars" is still in your sign and will be here for the rest of the month, Monahan says. Because of this, your sex drive will be heightened this Valentine's Day, and you'll be on the lookout for the perfect partner to satisfy your needs. "With Uranus co-present with Mars, you'll also be more open to experimentation than usual," Monahan says. "Don’t be afraid to mix things up and inject some fresh play into your sex life."

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Your ruling planet Mercury is currently in retrograde, which can bring back ghosts from the past. "As Mercury is conjunct the two benefic’s, Jupiter and Venus, the energy will be mostly benign," Monahan says. "Expect nice messages to come through. Maybe you'll even receive that apology you've been waiting on for the past four years." So rekindling things with an ex may be on the agenda for you this Valentine's Day. However, Monahan suggests keeping a straight head and remembering why they're not in your life currently.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) If you've been feeling a little off lately, that's because Aquarius and Cancer make a difficult aspect in astrology called an "inconjunct." Because of this, your Valentine's Day may be more low-key than usual. You may not feel too in the mood to do anything too special. However, things will turn around for you shortly after. "The Sun shifts into watery Pisces in a few days, followed by Venus, so you will be feeling back to your normal watery self in no time," Monahan says.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) This Valentine's Day, you may not be feeling like your usual fun self due to Saturn's influence, the planet of restrictions, on your sun. But there's no need to stress. According to Monahan, it may just be time for you to get a little serious. "Fickle romances and one night stands are not for you right now," she says. " The focus for you is on longevity in relationships. Other connections just won't cut it."

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) If anyone's going to want to celebrate Valentine's Day in a sexy way, it's going to be you. According to Monahan, the Moon will be lighting up your erotic Eighth House, so you will be feeling extra energetic in this department. "If you don’t have a date, start working on it," she says. " Once Valentine's Day comes, you will be feeling extra amorous."

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Your ruling planet Venus is up in the sky with lucky Jupiter, so you're bound to have a blast this Valentine's Day. If you're single, you may attract a few admirers as you'll be extra charming and confident that day. On top of all this, the airy Aquarius energy works well with your sun, and you have the passionate Aries moon activating your house of partnerships. "What more could you want?" Monahan says. "Enjoy!"

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Valentine's Day is going to be hot for you, sexy scorpions. According to Monahan, you'll have Mars and Uranus opposite your Sun, which is a passionate aspect that can cause a bit of anxiety in a good way. "These planets together are activating your raw, animalistic, and competitive side," she says. It's a good time to go after what you want. You have that extra bit of confidence to go out and conquer.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) For Sagittarius, you can expect to have a fun Valentine's Day with whoever you choose to spend it with. According to Monahan, your ruling planet is right beside Venus, sending you an "extra magnified dose of comic good vibes." In addition to that, the Aquarius energy in your house of communication will make you extra verbose and witty. "Get on the apps if you are single because you'll be feeling extra charismatic," Monahan says. "With all these planets activating your Third House, a virtual sex date may be better than IRL."

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) On Valentine’s Day, all of the big Aquarian energy will be in your Second House of Sensuality. “This is a sultry house that can have you wanting to spend all day in-doors with your loved one,” Monahan says. You don’t always get a chance to sit back and relax with your significant other. So take advantage of the energy surrounding the day. The more luxurious the setting, the better, Monahan says. Don’t be afraid to splurge on some treats.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) You are at the top of your game this month, Aquarius, so make the most out of this energy. Valentine’s Day, in particular, looks extra spicy for you. “With Jupiter, Venus, Mercury, the Sun, and Saturn all in your First House, it will be all be about you. All these planets promise affection and good vibes, apart from Saturn, who will be keeping you in check.” Don’t worry, though. You’ll still be feeling extra magnetic. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, expect to be pampered this year.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Valentine’s Day starts with the Moon in your sign and then shifts into Aries later. According to Monahan, putting together a romantic breakfast is a great way to start the day off right. Once that passionate Aries Moon energy kicks in, you’ll be ready for a “little erotic tussle between the sheets.”

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer and owner of Astroloteez