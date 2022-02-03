Life

These Valentine’s Day Gifts For Friends Will Be A Hit Amongst Your Besties

The platonic loves of your life deserve something special, too.

Jessie Casson/DigitalVision/Getty Images
By Wendy Rose Gould
Shop

Let’s be honest, here: Your closest friends have been there for you through all those dating highs and woes, helped you celebrate your career milestones, offered insightful perspective (even when you didn’t want to hear it), and have certainly done their part in keeping your group text chain interesting. So this Valentine’s Day, when the whole world is hyper-fixated on all things mushy-gushy, why not honor the platonic loves of your life just as passionately?

The gifts below all celebrate the unbreakable bond between besties. And you don’t have to throw down a huge chunk of change on a present for your pals, either. Even the smallest token will show them just how much their friendship means to you. (Also, a handwritten card goes a really long way!)

When choosing the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your friend, simply aim for something that you know they’d appreciate — be it a beautiful journal, a trendy piece of jewelry, a gorgeous candle, or a luxe bottle of perfume. After all, you really do know them best.

Below, find 13 Valentine’s Day gifts for friends that’ll have your bestie feeling downright lucky that they you as their BFF. (Well, even luckier than usual, that is.)

Bustle Shop is Bustle’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Star Sign Necklace

If your friend is constantly checking their Co-Star app, this zodiac necklace will quickly become one of their most prized pieces of jewelry. It feels wholly personable and, since it’s crafted from 18k gold-plated stainless steel, it won’t tarnish or rust. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic so it’ll never irritate sensitive skin.

A Cafe-Inspired Scent

A new bottle of perfume always feels a bit luxurious, so why not treat your friend to a fresh scent? Each spritz of this eau de toilette lends a delicious fusion of pepper essence, orange flower petals, tonka bean absolute, and cedarwood, for a cafe-inspired fragrance that’ll remind them of all the coffee dates you’ve shared over the years.

A Pretty Pink Lippie

Play off on the colors of the lovey-dovey holiday with this lipstick shade from M.A.C. The neon pink hue is punchy and fun (perfect for a night out), and its creamy texture dries down to a beautiful velvety matte finish. What’s not to love?

A Double-Duty Candle

Is your best friend a self-proclaimed plant person? What about a candle person? Both, you say? Look no further than this plantable candle from Esker. Once it’s fully burned, the included seed paper can be planted in the ceramic candle vessel to start a culinary herb garden. It’ll be a literal budding reminder of your lifelong friendship!

A Journal Worth Treasuring

With its gorgeous goldenrod-hued cover and luxe pages, Andrea Iyamah’s “I AM TREASURE” journal is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the friend who’s all about living life more meaningfully. This chic, minimalist journal is a gentle reminder of the power words have in our lives. To elevate the gift even more, leave a personalized note on the first page about how much your pal means to you.

A Gorgeous Coffee Table Book

Bookish buddies will appreciate this satisfyingly hefty coffee table book. Curated by Maria Grazia Chiuri, it’s a thought-provoking, feminist-forward collaboration between 33 female photographers and Dior. All 260+ pages were created by women, for women, and about women, and offer a meaningful way to celebrate female-identifying friendship.

A Self-Care Session With All The Right Vibes

Not only are these crystals dazzling to look at, but they also offer the potential to soothe her spirits. Each crystal in this bath kit was hand-picked for its ability to tune our energetic frequencies. Plus, it’s believed that their healing powers become even more notable when immersed in water with you. Basically, they’re like bath bombs with more bells and whistles.

Some Ultra-Photogenic Chocolate

Chocolate is always a winning pick, but this edible gift goes all out with three bars that are just as chic as they are delicious. The three-piece set from Flair Chocolatier features flavors inspired by destinations across the globe, including dried mango and roasted macadamia nuts, goji berries and Mandarin orange, plus of course, classic dark chocolate. Yum.

A Framed Photo

You and your BFF have probably snapped hundreds (if not thousands) of pics over the years. Print and frame your fave and slip it inside this gorgeous frame from The Bianco Collection. Crafted from natural Italian white Carrara marble, it’s a timeless and versatile design that your giftee will be excited to display anywhere in their home.

These Feminist Studs

These gleaming gold studs make a gorgeous statement. Handcrafted and hand-polished, they consist of 14k yellow-gold vermeil on a sterling silver base. And how pretty is that genuine amethyst stone? Sold as both single studs and in a pair, they make a stylish Valentine’s Day gift for any female-identifying friend.

An Extra-Large Serving Board

Searching for a Valentine’s Day gift for your foodie friend? Allow me to introduce you to this extra-large serving board made from oak. It’s perfect for anyone who does a lot of hosting, plus it’ll encourage your bestie to have you over more often for cheese and wine!

A Sweet Sweatshirt

Keep them cozy through the last true month of winter with the gift of some leveled-up loungewear. This 100 percent cotton sweatshirt from Something Navy features a classic crewneck design, made all the more special with the addition of some dainty floral embroidery on the shoulder.

An On-Trend Ring

If you’re determined to get your best friend jewelry for Valentine’s Day, this cute little ring from Fifth & Ninth might just fit the finger! The petite hearts adorning the gold-plated stainless steel are ideal for spreading the love, and the enamel design is also right on trend.