Let’s be honest, here: Your closest friends have been there for you through all those dating highs and woes, helped you celebrate your career milestones, offered insightful perspective (even when you didn’t want to hear it), and have certainly done their part in keeping your group text chain interesting. So this Valentine’s Day, when the whole world is hyper-fixated on all things mushy-gushy, why not honor the platonic loves of your life just as passionately?

The gifts below all celebrate the unbreakable bond between besties. And you don’t have to throw down a huge chunk of change on a present for your pals, either. Even the smallest token will show them just how much their friendship means to you. (Also, a handwritten card goes a really long way!)

When choosing the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your friend, simply aim for something that you know they’d appreciate — be it a beautiful journal, a trendy piece of jewelry, a gorgeous candle, or a luxe bottle of perfume. After all, you really do know them best.

Below, find 13 Valentine’s Day gifts for friends that’ll have your bestie feeling downright lucky that they you as their BFF. (Well, even luckier than usual, that is.)

A Star Sign Necklace Zodiac Necklace House of Jewels Miami $34 View product If your friend is constantly checking their Co-Star app, this zodiac necklace will quickly become one of their most prized pieces of jewelry. It feels wholly personable and, since it’s crafted from 18k gold-plated stainless steel, it won’t tarnish or rust. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic so it’ll never irritate sensitive skin.

A Cafe-Inspired Scent Replica Coffee Break Eau De Toilette, 100 mL Maison Margiela $130 View product A new bottle of perfume always feels a bit luxurious, so why not treat your friend to a fresh scent? Each spritz of this eau de toilette lends a delicious fusion of pepper essence, orange flower petals, tonka bean absolute, and cedarwood, for a cafe-inspired fragrance that’ll remind them of all the coffee dates you’ve shared over the years.

A Pretty Pink Lippie Matte Lipstick – Candy Yum Yum M.A.C $20 View product Play off on the colors of the lovey-dovey holiday with this lipstick shade from M.A.C. The neon pink hue is punchy and fun (perfect for a night out), and its creamy texture dries down to a beautiful velvety matte finish. What’s not to love?

A Double-Duty Candle Plantable Candle Esker $85 View product Is your best friend a self-proclaimed plant person? What about a candle person? Both, you say? Look no further than this plantable candle from Esker. Once it’s fully burned, the included seed paper can be planted in the ceramic candle vessel to start a culinary herb garden. It’ll be a literal budding reminder of your lifelong friendship!

A Journal Worth Treasuring 'I AM TREASURE' JOURNAL Andrea Iyamah $35 View product With its gorgeous goldenrod-hued cover and luxe pages, Andrea Iyamah’s “I AM TREASURE” journal is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the friend who’s all about living life more meaningfully. This chic, minimalist journal is a gentle reminder of the power words have in our lives. To elevate the gift even more, leave a personalized note on the first page about how much your pal means to you.

A Gorgeous Coffee Table Book Her Dior Ingram Books $95 View product Bookish buddies will appreciate this satisfyingly hefty coffee table book. Curated by Maria Grazia Chiuri, it’s a thought-provoking, feminist-forward collaboration between 33 female photographers and Dior. All 260+ pages were created by women, for women, and about women, and offer a meaningful way to celebrate female-identifying friendship.

A Self-Care Session With All The Right Vibes Mega Healing Crystal Bath Immersion Kit Ariana Ost $100 View product Not only are these crystals dazzling to look at, but they also offer the potential to soothe her spirits. Each crystal in this bath kit was hand-picked for its ability to tune our energetic frequencies. Plus, it’s believed that their healing powers become even more notable when immersed in water with you. Basically, they’re like bath bombs with more bells and whistles.

Some Ultra-Photogenic Chocolate French Dark Chocolate, 3-Set Flair Chocolatier $44 View product Chocolate is always a winning pick, but this edible gift goes all out with three bars that are just as chic as they are delicious. The three-piece set from Flair Chocolatier features flavors inspired by destinations across the globe, including dried mango and roasted macadamia nuts, goji berries and Mandarin orange, plus of course, classic dark chocolate. Yum.

A Framed Photo Keith Marble Picture Frame The Bianco Collection $45 View product You and your BFF have probably snapped hundreds (if not thousands) of pics over the years. Print and frame your fave and slip it inside this gorgeous frame from The Bianco Collection. Crafted from natural Italian white Carrara marble, it’s a timeless and versatile design that your giftee will be excited to display anywhere in their home.

These Feminist Studs Woman Power Stud Earring Awe Inspired $40 View product These gleaming gold studs make a gorgeous statement. Handcrafted and hand-polished, they consist of 14k yellow-gold vermeil on a sterling silver base. And how pretty is that genuine amethyst stone? Sold as both single studs and in a pair, they make a stylish Valentine’s Day gift for any female-identifying friend.

An Extra-Large Serving Board Serving Board Friends XL - 39,3 inch Boska $109.99 View product Searching for a Valentine’s Day gift for your foodie friend? Allow me to introduce you to this extra-large serving board made from oak. It’s perfect for anyone who does a lot of hosting, plus it’ll encourage your bestie to have you over more often for cheese and wine!

A Sweet Sweatshirt Embroidered Crewneck Sweatshirt something navy $115 $50 View product Keep them cozy through the last true month of winter with the gift of some leveled-up loungewear. This 100 percent cotton sweatshirt from Something Navy features a classic crewneck design, made all the more special with the addition of some dainty floral embroidery on the shoulder.