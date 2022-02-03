Let’s be honest, here: Your closest friends have been there for you through all those dating highs and woes, helped you celebrate your career milestones, offered insightful perspective (even when you didn’t want to hear it), and have certainly done their part in keeping your group text chain interesting. So this Valentine’s Day, when the whole world is hyper-fixated on all things mushy-gushy, why not honor the platonic loves of your life just as passionately?
The gifts below all celebrate the unbreakable bond between besties. And you don’t have to throw down a huge chunk of change on a present for your pals, either. Even the smallest token will show them just how much their friendship means to you. (Also, a handwritten card goes a really long way!)
When choosing the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your friend, simply aim for something that you know they’d appreciate — be it a beautiful journal, a trendy piece of jewelry, a gorgeous candle, or a luxe bottle of perfume. After all, you really do know them best.
Below, find 13 Valentine’s Day gifts for friends that’ll have your bestie feeling downright lucky that they you as their BFF. (Well, even luckier than usual, that is.)
