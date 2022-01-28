The world may not be exactly where we thought it would be this time last year, but that doesn’t mean Valentine’s Day won’t be enjoyable. In fact, astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle that Valentine’s Day this year is going to be a lot nicer than last year. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, your Valentine’s Day 2022 love life horoscope has everything you can look forward to this year.

In 2021, we had several planets in Aquarius, which is known for being independent, cold, and emotionally detached. You may have opted to spend the day practicing self-care, or you may have chosen to celebrate with friends than a romantic partner.

If you’re looking for romance, the energies in 2022 are a lot better for that. “This year, we are given an earthy Valentines full of sensual pleasures and delights,” Monahan says. “We even have Mars kissing Venus in the sky with a beautiful conjunction, and this emphasizes a raw, primal, and highly sexed energy for the day. Additionally, the moon is holding court in showy and fun Leo, and is out of sight from Saturn, the ‘Strict Daddy’ of the zodiac.”

In short, this year is going to be full of romance and sexy fun. If you’re wondering what’s in store for you, here’s your Valentine’s Day 2022 love life horoscope, according to Monahan.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) This Valentine’s Day is all about getting out there, Aries. “You have a stellium of energy in your public sector right now, so you may want to bring your date out on the town for all to see,” Monahan says. “The Moon in fiery Leo makes a beautiful trine to your Sun, so you are feeling all revved up and ready to go.” If you’re single, all eyes will be on you. Monahan also suggests spending time where you can be seen. You’ll be looking extra attractive to others at that time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) This year, Valentine’s Day is going to be all about you and your partner, Taurus, in a place where you feel most comfortable. According to Monahan, the Moon in your Home sector means you’ll be wanting a more sensual date night at home. “Venus, your ruling planet, is in your Ninth House of Long Distance Journeys and Foreign places,” she says. “If you are planning a night in, try an exotic recipe you have never cooked before or an Old World wine from someplace far away.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Get your favorite piece of lingerie out, Gemini. You’re going to need it as this Valentine’s Day, as you’ll have a cluster of planets activating your House of Sex. “This looks like a full on sensual V-Day,” Monahan says. “Skip the dinner and head straight for the sack. With Mars here, your sex drive (and appeal) is at an all time high. You have the power to go all night long.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer signs will enjoy an extra romantic Valentine’s Day this year. “You have a stellium of planets in your Partnership zone, so this year looks like a sweet day for you,” Monahan says. This will also be the last day that Mercury is in your relationship zone, so you should take advantage by communicating your inner wishes and desires to your partner. They’ll be very attentive and receptive during this time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Lucky Leo will have the Moon in your sign for entire day and night. According to Monahan, this puts the spotlight on you, which is exactly what you want. So be prepared to bask in the attention you are bound to receive. “If single, meeting people at the gym or at the COVID testing line may be in the cards right now as you have the planet of love hanging out in the Health and Routine part of your chart,” she says.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Virgo is most likely to have a romance-filled day. “Bountiful Jupiter, planet of gifts and largesse, will be camping in your Relationship House,” Monahan says. “You also have a ton of energy activating your romance sector namely Venus, exalted Mars, your ruling planet Mercury, and Pluto.” Don’t be surprised if you get a few offers around Valentine’s Day. Everyone will want to be around you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) For a true romantic like Libra, Valentine’s Day is a holiday you look forward to each year. Luckily, Feb. 14 is going to be amazing for you. According to Monahan, your ruling planet, Venus, is conjunct Mars on that day. “Read: passionate love,” she says. “The energy is activating the home sector of your chart so you may feel more like dining in and then slow dancing to Sade’s Love Deluxe on repeat.”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Sexy, seductive Scorpio will be doing something right this Valentine’s Day as several people will try messaging you to be their Valentine. Venus and Mars will meet in your communication zone, so it’s a great time to be proactive about what you want. “If there is someone you have your eye on, tell them!” Monahan says. “Or send a good old-fashioned card.”

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) The Moon in fiery Leo will be highlighting Sagittarius’ House of Adventure and Foreign places. It will also make a harmonious trine to your Sun. According to Monahan, “This is a day when you are feeling totally aligned to your higher self. You may be meeting people from different countries right now or those who are traveling for the day.”

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) For the first time in a long time, you’ll find yourself looking forward to Valentine’s Day. “With a full stellium of Capricorn energy energizing your Sun, you might find yourself being extremely proactive with dating right now (not your usual reserved self),” Monahan says. “What’s more: go-getter Mars highlighting the House of Self could make you more willing to be brash and take risks.” Go get ‘em, Cap! It’s going to be a fiery Valentine’s Day for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) The Moon in fiery Leo will be activating the partnership sector of your chart, which only means good things for your love life on Valentine’s Day, Aquarius. It’s no secret that you tend to be a bit aloof when it comes to matters of the heart. But as Monahan says, “With Leo’s fire and emotional Moon in your relationship zone, expect some more traditional Valentine's vibes rather than your more unconventional inclinations.”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) This is one Feb. 14 you’re going to remember, Pisces. According to Monahan, “Jupiter is living large for you this Valentine’s Day as it hangs out with your Pisces Sun. Enjoy it, as there won’t be another Valentine’s in this position for 12 years.” Jupiter wants you to expand “beyond narrow limits of love,” so your heart will be extra open to the possibilities at this time.

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer