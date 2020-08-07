The Astrological Reason You're Feeling Sentimental About Your Relationship

If you're over the summer flings and ready to open your heart to some summer love, then get in position — because Venus enters Cancer on Aug. 7. This sign switch will crank up the emotional factor in relationships all the way through Sept. 7, so you'll want the scoop on how Venus in Cancer 2020 will affect each zodiac sign so you know what to expect.

Venus in Cancer vibes are a huge departure from the recent astrological energy we've been feeling when it comes to dating and relationships. Venus, the lovely planet of love and romance, has just spent a whopping four months in Gemini (a tour which included a relationship make-or-breaking Venus retrograde period), which had us feeling flirty, intellect-focused, and overall noncommittal in our romantic pursuits. But with Venus in Cancer, we'll be seeking more comfort, emotional security, and gentleness in our relationships. Building solid trust with someone and mutually showing you care will become more of a priority this month, so expect to crave more romantic nights at home spent cuddling, cooking, and having heart-to-heart conversations.

Venus in Cancer energy wants to love in a deep, emotional, and secure type of way, but if it doesn't feel safe, it'll put up walls to protect itself (and can result in us being overprotective of others, too). Try to create a safe and open emotional landscape within your love and dating life this month and put your feelings on the table.

Want to know how Venus in Cancer 2020 will affect you, based on your zodiac sign? Read on.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This could be a month of domestic bliss when it comes to your love life, Aries. While your fiery self doesn't usually want to stay at home, you'll feel super jazzed when it comes to spending time with your partner in a more intimate and homey way. Plan some sweet and quiet romantic evenings at home — and don't be afraid to turn up the heat in the bedroom, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're flirting your way into people's hearts this month, Taurus, as you'll find that you're able to more freely express your sweetest sentiments in words. But while sweet talking is one thing, opening up about your true feelings is quite another. You might have the urge to bite your tongue before saying how you really feel, but try to be open. There's a great strength in vulnerability — and you'll likely inspire your crush or partner to give you the same in return.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While you're not always grounded type in relationships, you're craving a lot more closeness and comfort in your romantic entanglements than usual. Whether you're in a relationship or dating around casually, don't second guess splurging on a nice dinner or a fun gift to show your partner you care, and connect through lots of physical touch like massages, constant cuddles, and all-night spooning sessions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your sweetest, softest, most lovable energy is on display for the world to see right now, Cancer. That said, let yourself sparkle and shine. You've got the attention of anyone that you desire, so this is a great time to manifest the type of love and romance you want in your life. Set some time aside to do a magical love ritual or just get yourself glammed up.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

For as flashy and attention-lovin' that you are, you definitely value privacy in your love life — and this month, you're likely going to feel extra protective over your heart and feelings. It's your birthday season and you've got lots on your plate, so it's OK to retreat a bit from the romance scene and take some time to prioritize your own needs and feelings. You'll come out of this season with a refreshed sense of what you're looking for.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This month, you're feeling the value of friendship as a core tenet of a romantic connection. If you're single, there's a high possibility that a friendship could begin to blossom into something more, so don't shy away from the opportunity out of fear if it feels right. If you're in a relationship, work to foster the gentle, loving-friendship connection between you and your partner to help strengthen your bond.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If anyone knows how to curate the type of life they want, it's you, Libra — and this month, the ball is in your court when it comes to wielding the power of love. If you're in a happy relationship, expect your level of commitment to your partner to go through the roof (and get extra steamy). If you're single, you might find that you're attracting some cuties through work or who share the same professional goals and interests.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The depths of your heart feel boundless right now, Scorpio — and having Venus traverse through a fellow sensitive water sign is heightening your romantic senses. You're learning that an exciting romance doesn't necessarily mean fancy vacations, nights out, and passionate drama. It also means being vulnerable and fully opening your heart to someone. Loving deeply is the most exciting thing you can do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As an impulsive, fly-by-night fire sign, you're not used to drowning in emotions the way you will be this month, Sag. You've found the value in being deeply vulnerable and open when it comes to love, and you have the urge to share the deepest parts of yourself with someone else. Just make sure your setting proper boundaries in order to protect yourself. Your inner feelings are a gift, so be sure you trust the recipient!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This month is all about getting more serious in romance for you, Cap. If you've been on the fence about a budding romance, you'll probably be called to make a decision — and you might feel the urge to commit and make things official. If you're in a relationship, this is a great time to deepen your bond through open communication and conversation. Look for balance in the way you and your partner care for and nurture each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This month, you might be called to show your affection and care to your lovers in a more practical way. As an air sign, you're not always the most emotional, but lean into your nurturing instincts and try to offer loving, gentle acts of service to your partner. Helping with a chore, treating them to dinner after a rough day, or surprising them with a useful gift will go a long way in building a renewed sense of stability between you two.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Venus swimming through a fellow water sign, you're feeling creative, flirty, and lovestruck. Embrace your inner Romeo and lean into the pleasure of being in love. You'll find endless sources of inspiration and beauty within your romantic life, and the fresh influx of feelings will be just the thrill you're seeking. Just beware of falling too hard for a crush who isn't meant to last.