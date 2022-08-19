Astrology
It's time to change your money habits.
Virgo season is upon us, which means organizing, planning, and getting your act together. Beginning Aug. 22, the earth sign is pushing us to be our best selves — and it's going to be a doozy (hello again, Mercury retrograde!). Prepare yourself with these do’s and don'ts.
Virgo is the queen of getting their ducks in a row. This season is all about restructuring your day-to-day so it reflects your goals and organizing your priorities, especially during the Virgo new moon on Aug. 27.