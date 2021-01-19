Here's How Long It Takes Virgo To Fall In Love

If you're looking for long-term relationship material, look no further than Virgo. These earth signs are grounded, stable, and goal-oriented. They're highly organized, mature, and have their lives figured out. In relationships, they're devoted, loyal, and excellent communicators. But like their fellow earth signs, dating them can feel like a very slow-moving process. Sometimes, it can even take months before you get a hint of their true feelings for you. If you're with a Virgo and wondering what the future may hold for you, learning about how long it takes Virgo to fall in love can hopefully help to put you at ease.

"Virgo in love is less obvious to the naked eye than the big demonstrations of the previous sign, Leo," professional astrologer Heather Renae Horton tells Bustle. "They're a caretaker of sorts and believe in being of service and taking responsibility. They have a high eye for detail and are always seeking improvement. When in love, Virgo pays attention to the other's details and finds ways to assist in their partner’s improvement. Virgo knows they’ve fallen for someone when they use their critical eye to help improve their significant other."

Stability and consistency are two things that are very important for this earth sign — because of that, getting a Virgo to reach the "in love" stage will take some time. As astrologer Jacquelyn Son tells Bustle, Virgos tend to be very cautious and don't like making big decisions. "They usually prefer to play it safe and don't like to make a move unless they're certain that you're into them," Son says. It's in their perfectionist nature.

Furthermore, this Mercury-ruled sign tends to overthink. According to Horton, they will take their time to gather data and hyper-analyze every detail of their partner and the relationship before allowing themselves to say, "Yes, I'm in love." While some Virgos can analyze a situation fairly quickly, it can be a lengthy process for others. If you've been dating for a while and they're still sticking around, chances are, you're still in a good place. Virgos won't hesitate to end things if they don't feel like someone isn't the right one.

Once they've fallen in love, they make excellent partners. In addition to providing stability, they're very practical and show love through acts of service like helping to run errands or doing chores. "If Virgo is trying to find ways to fix-up your life, help you heal, caretake and be of service for you and make you laugh, then they are crazy about you," Horton says.

Virgos strive to be the best in every aspect of their life, so they will give their all to the relationship. When Virgo commits, they're in it for the long haul. All they expect in return is for their partner to be fully committed to making the relationship work.

If you're dating a Virgo and want to keep them in your life, there are a few things to keep in mind. For instance, understand that they're hyper-analytic, quick-witted, and service-oriented. They are notorious for being critical, but they only have the best intentions at heart. They also have a great sense of humor and love making others laugh. According to Horton, they love being appreciated for their mind and their service. A simple "thank you" goes a long way with them.

Sources:

Jacquelyn Son, astrologer and host of the Glow Radio podcast

Heather Renae Horton, professional astrologer