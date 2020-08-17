3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Virgo's Soulmates

You know you're a total Virgo when you spend 10 minutes analyzing everything about a person's Bumble profile to decide whether they're worth swiping right on. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs most likely to be Virgo's soulmates, and while being picky can make finding a relationship tough, you don't really care. As the zodiac's perfectionist, you have high standards for yourself and the people you choose to associate with. If a potential romantic partner doesn't check off all your boxes, they're probably not the one for you. So, who is? You can bet these zodiac matches are perfect for you.
When it comes to love, astrologer Cassady Cayne, tells Bustle that Virgos need a partner with a strong sense of responsibility. "You’re prone to perfectionism, and you don’t want to be burdened with a lazy and messy partner while you take care of everything," Cayne says. "This won’t be a problem with a sign like Capricorn, who shares your sense of duty and ambition, and Taurus, who's reliable and grounded like you."
According to Cayne, the most compatible zodiac sign with Virgo is traditionally Pisces. While these fish can bring balance to Virgo, she says it's usually a challenging relationship long-term since they're opposite signs.