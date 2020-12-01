3 Zodiac Signs Virgo Is Most Likely To Marry, According To Astrologers

As a practical and analytical Earth sign, Virgo is definitely not one to jump into marriage. For one, timing is everything. If getting married doesn’t fit into your five-year plan, it’s just not going to happen. Two, you’re notoriously picky. Virgos tend to have high standards for not only themselves, but also the company they keep. So finding “The One” may take more time for you than some of the more desire-driven signs. Fortunately, astrology is here to make finding the right person a little easier, and your zodiac sign is the key. According to astrologers, there are three zodiac signs Virgo is most likely to marry.

“Virgos like marriage but are very, very cautious about making commitments to just anyone,” Suzie Kerr Wright, astrologer and psychic medium, tells Bustle. “They'd rather be alone than in the wrong relationship. With the way they analyze and overthink, it's amazing how many do end up getting married.”

In relationships, Virgos look for stability, reliability, honesty, and zero drama. Virgos also have a bit of a reputation for being very neat. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, a partner who can appreciate their need for order and cleanliness is a big must. “The messier or erratic signs tend to stress them out,” she says.

But above all, Virgos need need a long-term partner who knows how to communicate well. According to Monahan, communication is extremely important for this Mercury-ruled sign. “Being in sync in this area is essential,” she says. They’re most likely to be with a partner who’s smart, can verbally bounce ideas back and forth with them, values stability, and can also be a source of comfort whenever they’re in overthinking-mode. Because of that, Wright and Monahan say Virgo is most likely to marry the following three zodiac signs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) An Earth sign like Taurus can "really bring it home" for Virgo, Wright says. According to her, Virgo admires the perseverance and strength you'll find in the bull. They also appreciate their practical nature and can work well with them to build a lasting relationship. One of the best things about an Earth-Earth pairing is they'll never find each other boring. Unlike other signs who need constant change in their life, Virgo and Taurus will be perfectly content with their established routines. If one or both partners need change, they'll ease into it slowly. Virgo will really like how Taurus moves at their same pace.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer and Virgo make a great match overall as Earth and Water signs complement each other really well. "Water element natives can teach Earth signs how to interact with their own emotions and be more intimate, which means the relationship between them can be very profound and satisfying from a physical point of view," Monahan says. Virgo will be drawn towards Cancer's compassionate nature, and will find it easier to open up emotionally. Cancer will appreciate how loyal and devoted Virgo is towards making their marriage work. Virgo will be happy at how well-balanced their relationship is.