French tip manicures are the epitome of a timelessly chic look, and they’ve gotten a major upgrade of late. Alongside more traditional stark white tips — which, if Lana Del Rey is to be believed, are still *very* much in style — colorfully unique variations have become a staple on red carpets and beyond.
All of this is to say that the staple manicure of the moment has become one of the easiest (and most fun!) ways to experiment with your look in a subtle and aesthetic fashion. And believe it or not, it’s actually pretty effortless to DIY.
While there are easy-to-recreate hacks for those who prefer painting their nails at home instead of heading to the salon (i.e. the viral $5 French nail stamper), we’ve got a strategy that’s even simpler: Press-on nails.
Not only can you glue on a fresh set in just a few minutes, but there are about a zillion different iterations (tuxedo tips! aura nails! negative space Frenchies!) for you to try. And lest you think these instant manis aren’t as chic as the real thing, even Kim Kardashian has been an open stan of press-on nails. And if they’re good enough for the claws of queen of Calabassas, it’s high time to hop on board.
If you so happen to be on the hunt for press-on French tips that go beyond your basic pink and whites, here are 11 manis that are perfect for any occasion (... especially when you’re running late).