French tip manicures are the epitome of a timelessly chic look, and they’ve gotten a major upgrade of late. Alongside more traditional stark white tips — which, if Lana Del Rey is to be believed, are still *very* much in style — colorfully unique variations have become a staple on red carpets and beyond.

A-listers like Margot Robbie, Megan Thee Stallion, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, and Kourtney Kardashian Barker have recently switched up the classic French mani, trying out new takes on the style in shades of pink, glossy black, and milk chocolate brown.

All of this is to say that the staple manicure of the moment has become one of the easiest (and most fun!) ways to experiment with your look in a subtle and aesthetic fashion. And believe it or not, it’s actually pretty effortless to DIY.

While there are easy-to-recreate hacks for those who prefer painting their nails at home instead of heading to the salon (i.e. the viral $5 French nail stamper), we’ve got a strategy that’s even simpler: Press-on nails.

Not only can you glue on a fresh set in just a few minutes, but there are about a zillion different iterations (tuxedo tips! aura nails! negative space Frenchies!) for you to try. And lest you think these instant manis aren’t as chic as the real thing, even Kim Kardashian has been an open stan of press-on nails. And if they’re good enough for the claws of queen of Calabassas, it’s high time to hop on board.

If you so happen to be on the hunt for press-on French tips that go beyond your basic pink and whites, here are 11 manis that are perfect for any occasion (... especially when you’re running late).

11 French Tip Press-Ons

Lovely Lilac Floral Art Olive & June The Super Stick Mani Short Floral Tip Target $7.99 See On Target Add a hint of pretty pastel lavender to your next press-on manicure with these “Short Floral Tip” nails that are pretty, artful, and chic.

Double-Lined Classic Frenchies Glamnetic Paris Press-On Nails Ulta $20 See On Ulta If you’re a fan of the classic French mani — but still want to change things up a bit — these double-lined white tips in the style “Paris” are the move.

Mini Black French Tips OPI xPRESS/On Business Casual Press On Nails Ulta $13.99 See On Ulta For an everyday press-on mani that’s a bit different but still will match all of your ’fits, OPI’s black-tipped “Business Casual” set is the move.

Sky Blue Ombre Design Chillhouse Sugar Rush Chill Tips Target $15.99 See On Target Add a soft girl pop of sky blue with these rounded press-on nails in the style “Sugar Rush” — because who doesn’t love an ombré effect?

Mermaidcore Pearl Adornments Mother of Pearl Press-on Nails PaintLab $14.99 See On PaintLab Give your next French mani some buzzy mermaidcore vibes by way of the pretty pearl adornments in this aptly named “Mother of Pearl” set.