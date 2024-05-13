Nails

11 French Tip Press-On Nails For That Straight-From-The-Salon Look

No dry time required.

French tip manicures are the epitome of a timelessly chic look, and they’ve gotten a major upgrade of late. Alongside more traditional stark white tips — which, if Lana Del Rey is to be believed, are still *very* much in style — colorfully unique variations have become a staple on red carpets and beyond.

A-listers like Margot Robbie, Megan Thee Stallion, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, and Kourtney Kardashian Barker have recently switched up the classic French mani, trying out new takes on the style in shades of pink, glossy black, and milk chocolate brown.

All of this is to say that the staple manicure of the moment has become one of the easiest (and most fun!) ways to experiment with your look in a subtle and aesthetic fashion. And believe it or not, it’s actually pretty effortless to DIY.

While there are easy-to-recreate hacks for those who prefer painting their nails at home instead of heading to the salon (i.e. the viral $5 French nail stamper), we’ve got a strategy that’s even simpler: Press-on nails.

Not only can you glue on a fresh set in just a few minutes, but there are about a zillion different iterations (tuxedo tips! aura nails! negative space Frenchies!) for you to try. And lest you think these instant manis aren’t as chic as the real thing, even Kim Kardashian has been an open stan of press-on nails. And if they’re good enough for the claws of queen of Calabassas, it’s high time to hop on board.

If you so happen to be on the hunt for press-on French tips that go beyond your basic pink and whites, here are 11 manis that are perfect for any occasion (... especially when you’re running late).

Lovely Lilac Floral Art

Add a hint of pretty pastel lavender to your next press-on manicure with these “Short Floral Tip” nails that are pretty, artful, and chic.

Double-Lined Classic Frenchies

If you’re a fan of the classic French mani — but still want to change things up a bit — these double-lined white tips in the style “Paris” are the move.

Extra-Long Pink Chrome Press-Ons

Make a serious statement with your next press-on set with these extra-long, hot pink chromatic French nails in the style “On My Tippies.”

Mini Black French Tips

For an everyday press-on mani that’s a bit different but still will match all of your ’fits, OPI’s black-tipped “Business Casual” set is the move.

Pretty Opalescent Details

Still dreaming about Ariana Grande’s opal-inspired gown at the 2024 Met Gala? This “Opalescent French” set perfectly matches the softly chromatic vibe.

Elegant V-Tip French Mani

These V-tip “So French” press-ons are perfect for every single occasion — from casual Sunday brunch to elegant black tie affairs (there’s a reason they’re called “Tuxedo tips,” after all).

Sky Blue Ombre Design

Add a soft girl pop of sky blue with these rounded press-on nails in the style “Sugar Rush” — because who doesn’t love an ombré effect?

French Tipped Aura Nails

Aura nails are completely celeb-approved, with stars like Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney showing off the look in recent months. This press-on set in “Read My Aura” adds a white tip to the colorful style.

Mermaidcore Pearl Adornments

Give your next French mani some buzzy mermaidcore vibes by way of the pretty pearl adornments in this aptly named “Mother of Pearl” set.

Luxe Gold-Lined Abstract Tips

Bring a hint of luxury to your nails with these abstract “*Sips Tea” French tips from actor Marsai Martin, which are outlined in a hint of glittering gold polish (a major nod to her big Leo energy).

Deep Sapphire Tips

Jewel tones like sapphire blue and ruby red are having their main character moment, making these press-ons in the style “O.G. Aquarius” a total win.