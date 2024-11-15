These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Reach Their Goals By Any Means Necessary

It can be hard to achieve big goals, whether running a marathon, learning a new skill, or accomplishing a major life milestone, like buying a car or going back to school. While many people get stuck in the daydreaming phase — or give up the moment things get tough — certain zodiac signs have what it takes to keep going.

While others might achieve their dreams eventually, people with certain hardworking zodiac signs in their birth chart have a natural drive that makes goal-chasing a number one priority. According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, this is especially true for earth signs, as well as one water sign.

These folks have a combination of traits that inspire them to keep pushing — even when they’re bored, tired, or frustrated. It is, after all, so tempting to give up on a dream when you don’t see immediate success, like when you’re practicing piano or learning French and can’t remember a single scale or vocabulary word. And if you want to open a business, start a new wellness routine, or move to a dream destination, sometimes it’s easier to throw in the proverbial towel.

Instead of giving up, losing interest, or bailing when they encounter an obstacle, the signs listed below have a knack for sticking to their goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ankit Sah/E+/Getty Images

Once they get their eyes on the prize, there’s no stopping a Taurus from achieving their goals. Whether it’s running a marathon, going to grad school, or learning a new language, they’ll invest all of their effort into getting to the finish line. They won’t skip a workout, miss a date with Duolingo, forget to sign up for classes — or run out of energy along the way.

“Taurus, an earth sign, is renowned for its steadfastness and reliability,” says Wang. “Governed by Venus, Tauruses have a clear understanding of their desires and are willing to put in the necessary effort to obtain them.” While other signs might give up when they aren’t immediately the best at something, a Taurus will let that fuel them to keep going.

“Their persistence is matched by an impressive work ethic that refuses to waver, even in the face of challenges,” he says. “Once a Taurus sets a goal, they plot a steady course towards it, demonstrating remarkable endurance and patience.” Check on them in six months to see where they are, and you’ll be amazed by their progress.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

If a Capricorn dreams about running a company, moving up the corporate ladder, or starting their own business, it’ll only be a matter of time before their name is splashed across a building. This earth sign knows big things don’t happen overnight, and it’s why they’re willing to put in the weeks, months, or even years of effort needed to see results.

“Capricorns are the embodiment of perseverance,” says Wang. “Ruled by Saturn, they possess a strong sense of discipline and responsibility.” And they’re also motivated by things like success, money, and status. Those are the guiding lights that get them up in the morning.

If a Capricorn starts to lose steam, all they have to do is hop on Zillow to see their dream house or pull up a travel site to see their ideal vacation, and just like that they’ll be full of energy and forward momentum again. A Capricorn will lay out a plan, set clear step-by-step milestones to reach, and stay laser-focused on their objective until it’s achieved.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

simonkr/E+/Getty Images

Scorpios are intense, passionate people driven by their Pluto-ruled desire to grow, change, and transform — and that means they love a goal. Once a Scorpio gets an idea in their head, whether learning an instrument, writing a book, or moving to a new city, they won’t stop until it happens.

According to Wang, this water sign will use their natural passion, strategic thinking, and resourcefulness to overcome any obstacle that gets in their way. Each roadblock will only increase their desire to achieve their dream, especially if they feel like they have something to prove, even if it’s just to themselves.

“Their emotional intensity fuels their ambitions, making them unstoppable in their pursuit of success,” says Wang. God forbid someone implies they won’t make it, as that’ll only make the Scorpio stronger. “Motivated by feelings, Scorpio’s loyalty and dedication are unmatched when their emotions are truly engaged.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor