Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, March 19

Today’s tarot card is the Five of Wands. It represents some pretty tough topics, including conflict, disagreements, and a sense of competition that might find you in the center of a few heated exchanges. The next 24 hours could be bumpy, but this card suggests you’ll come out the other side feeling better than ever — almost like a new beginning.

You know that feeling when you really need to get something off your chest but you’re too afraid to say it? Today could be the day you finally spit it out. It doesn’t have to be done in a dramatic way. You might broach a big subject over breakfast with a partner or say “Can I ask you guys something?” in a group chat. While tensions might rise in the moment, continue to be bold and talk it through. Once you get it all out of your system, you’ll be so glad you did.

The Five of Wands could also hint that people will be grating on your nerves today. Like, big time. If you’re reading this in the morning, decide right now that you won’t take any of it personally. Oh, someone honked at you? What’s that, a stranger just let a door slam in your face? It might sting in the moment, but remember it says more about them than it does about you. Consider yourself above it all, like some kind of chilled-out peacekeeper floating above the crowds.

For some, the Five of Wands could point to a bad mood that’s bubbling up inside for no reason at all. Maybe you’re stressed out and tired, feel torn about a big decision, or you’ve noticed that you’re jumpy and on edge.

This card is all about finding solutions to life’s peskiest problems, so dream up a few ways to feel better today. If you need to step away, go on a speed walk — or a simple stroll — and blast a badass playlist in your headphones. That usually works like a charm.

Since this card shows five people battling, there’s also a chance you’ll feel a pang of jealousy or a sense of competition at work today, almost as if you have to defend an idea or your right to take up space. It could also stir up among friends or family, where you need to defend yourself. The Five of Wands reminds you to take action and speak up.

