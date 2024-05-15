Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, May 15

Take a deep breath and find your chill. The moon is making some rocky connections to a whole slew of planets throughout the first half of the day, bringing potential for unexpected conflict and overblown reactions. Don’t let small frustrations explode into something bigger.

Communication planet Mercury enters pragmatic Taurus midday, followed by the moon entering logical and down-to-earth Virgo. This grounding energy shift helps everyone see things from a more practical and solution-oriented perspective, so use this evening's clarity to diffuse any of the day’s drama.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Fire signs just wanna have fun, but your desire to do so today might feel hindered by work or financial strains. Find little ways to inject some joy and pleasure into your day in spite of the stresses, and know that this too shall pass.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Keep your temper in check throughout the morning, as it might feel like everyone has the potential to get under your skin. Spend your post-work hours in full relaxation mode to cleanse away the day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you’re feeling moody through the morning, try not to read too much into other people’s comments or conversations. Tonight’s a good night to catch up on your favorite shows and treat yourself to some takeout.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may not be feeling fully aligned or in agreement with the people around you today, and that’s OK. Prioritizing your needs is non-negotiable, even if it means breaking away from the crowd.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Drama can arise quickly today, especially if frustrations come up at work, so staying in your lane is the best solution. Focus solely on your goals and don’t worry about what others think of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

On energetically foggy days like this one, it can be hard to see what’s in front of you, so drive slowly, turn on your brights, and take it one meter at a time. There’s no need to rush to the finish line.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Even the most gregarious of social butterflies need to land on a flower to rest sometimes, so don’t feel obligated to give away your energy today. Take a moment to consider your boundaries before saying yes to anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Expectations at work and in your personal life can stir up a perfect storm today, so take a step back and be realistic about what you can do. Social time with friends tonight can illuminate a new perspective.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be busy daydreaming of your next vacation or fantasizing about your future life, but meanwhile, duty calls. Handle your responsibilities today and remember that taking care of the little things can help you accomplish the big things.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’re full of ideas, inspiration, and passionate desires; don’t let your insecurities get in the way of expressing and chasing those things. Let go of any internal baggage that keeps you from pursuing what you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The people closest to us who can get under our skin the most. You may feel the desire to pull away and avoid the drama. Instead of retreating, try opening up and sharing what’s on your heart tonight.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you’re struggling to get things done today, cut yourself some slack. It’s not your fault; distractions seem to be popping up wherever you turn. Put on noise-canceling headphones during the day so you can enjoy a fun and social evening.

