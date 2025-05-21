Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, May 21

Today’s card is Ten of Wands. It represents burdens, burnout, stress, and the heaviness of responsibility. Oof! It’s such a real one to see in the days leading up to a long weekend, especially if you’ve been working overtime in order to get a day off.

When this card pops up in a tarot reading, it’s a confirmation that yup, you really are overdoing it. You might feel weighed down physically — think long shifts at work — as well as mentally, or both. If you’re planning on heading out for a quick vacay, you’re likely stressing over last-minute errands as you try to get all your ducks in a row.

That said, this long weekend truly can’t come soon enough. Not only are you busy today, but it feels like you’ve been going nonstop for months. In fact, you can’t think of the last time you slept in or sat outside with a fruity drink in hand. It feels like those are beautiful things that happen to other people, but never you. “Must be nice,” you might think, as you drive by a charming cafe.

If that rings true, it wouldn’t hurt to think today about why you’re so overbooked. It could be that you’re working 24/7 in order to get promoted, or that you’re pushing hard to finish out a semester on a high note. While those are legit reasons to feel busy, it’s also possible you’ve been taking on burdens for no good reason at all.

The Ten of Wands is a sign you’re carrying other people’s problems on top of everything else. Just like the person on the card who’s tired and overwhelmed, you’re struggling to keep everything organized — and it feels like you don’t have any help.

It could mean a partner is letting you down, a friend is asking for too much, or you simply aren’t prioritizing yourself. You’ve become the go-to fixer in everyone’s life, and it’s gotten to the point where no one even notices how much you do. What’s worse, you have nothing leftover for yourself.

As you go through the day, look for small ways to pull back. If your family is calling nonstop, you could turn on DND. If a friend needs advice, promise you’ll listen to her 10-minute voice messages tomorrow. Take it easy today, and you’ll be sitting in a beach chair before you know it.

