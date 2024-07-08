These 3 Zodiac Signs Love To Send Voice Memos Instead Of Texts

Everyone has a different approach when it comes to texting. While some people will send a million replies in a group chat, others seem to communicate best via voice message. Using this feature is an easy way to answer or ask a question, but for some folks, these messages quickly turn into 14-minute podcasts that truly go on and on.

When you think about it, your texting style does seem to perfectly represent your personality, which is why sending extra-long voice messages may only appeal to certain members of the zodiac. For them, it’s the ideal, hands-free way to yap into their phone as they go about their day, which is just about as good as it gets for the busy, quick-thinking — and slightly chaotic — zodiac signs.

Instead of slowing down to reply to their texts, they’ll hit record and talk for a solid 10 minutes, often without pausing for air. These lengthy audio notes can be part vent session and part reply, as they’ll likely share pertinent information as well as gossip, thoughts, and concerns.

It’s a chatty way to communicate for some signs, but for other zodiac signs a long voice message is the perfect way to ramble without getting too invested in a conversation. Instead of hopping on the phone or engaging in a back-and-forth texting spree, the more mellow signs will kick back and send an 11-minute stream of consciousness that includes stories, advice, and a lot of background noise.

Below, are the three zodiac signs who are the most likely to send you a long voice message, according to astrology.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

A Gemini will happily send you multiple 10-minute-long voice messages throughout the day. This air sign is notoriously chatty thanks to their ruling planet Mercury, which represents communication. The moment an idea pops into their head, nothing will stop them from sharing it with the group chat.

While other zodiac signs prefer to journal in private, a Gemini will practically vibrate with excitement as they talk through their thoughts, tell a story, or continue a bit. As soon as they start chatting, more ideas tend to pop up as they make connections and brainstorm out loud, which always adds a few extra minutes to their messages.

As a busy sign often on the go, Geminis also appreciate the ability to talk into their phone, instead of slowing down to text. As you listen to one of their voice messages, you’ll likely hear them get off the subway, walk down the sidewalk, struggle with their keys — and they might even keep talking while they go to the bathroom. Instead of re-recording, they’ll simply hit send.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images

As another Mercury-ruled zodiac sign, Virgo takes the crown when it comes to sending long voice messages. Instead of texting or calling to chat, they prefer to hit the audio button and unleash a one-sided conversation that sounds a lot like a podcast.

This earth sign tends to have their own way of doing things, and as a result, they can be a bit opinionated. If you’re having a problem or struggling to make a decision, they’ll draft a 15-minute speech that includes advice, as well as plenty of personal commentary.

Virgos also like to use voice messages to concisely respond to a wall of texts. Instead of taking time out of their busy day to reply to each one of your messages, they’ll hit the audio button and yap as they continue to multi-task.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn has a soft spot for the audio function. As a practical sign ruled by Saturn, they aren’t a fan of gossip and they’re often too busy to endlessly contribute to a chaotic group chat, but they really shine when it comes to opening up via voice message.

Once they get rolling, they quickly realize that it feels good to vent — and even better to offer advice. As an earth sign, Capricorns are grounded in reality and always ready to help out. They’ll invest a good chunk of time into recording a lengthy voice message for you full of tips and tricks and big-sister wisdom.

You’ll probably only get one or two voice messages from this sign a week, but they’re always going to be extra long and packed with juicy stories, guidance, and information. Occasionally a Capricorn will also drop a lengthy message out of the blue. This is their way of keeping you in the loop without starting an actual conversation, and it’s honestly a mood.