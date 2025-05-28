Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, May 28

Today’s card is the Seven of Swords. It’s all about strategy and resourcefulness, but it can also point to lies and sneakiness. Uh oh!

When this card pops up in a tarot reading, it’s a good idea to watch your back. (Insert that eyeball emoji here.) It’s possible something shifty is going on, like maybe a friend isn’t being fully honest with you or a Hinge match has ulterior motives.

To side-step any potential issues or conflicts, watch for situations that seem too good to be true. If your date is promising you the world five minutes into meeting, take that as your sign you’re about to be love-bombed. It’s totally OK to cancel a date — or even walk out early — if something doesn’t add up. It’s important to trust your gut and protect yourself.

The Seven of Swords suggests you’ll be extra on-point in the hours ahead not just when it comes to detecting bad vibes, but also when solving problems. Should an issue arise, you’ll see a dozen potential solutions, and each one will be more creative than the next. That’s why today’s a good day to tackle something tough on your to-do list, like that project you’ve been putting off for weeks.

Since this card hints at a desire to be sneaky, remember it could apply to you, too. As you start to go about your day, beware the urge to take sneaky little shortcuts. If you’re looking for the easy way out of a situation, pause and remember that you have what it takes to do it the right way — no white lies or manipulation necessary.

For some, today could also be a good day to fess up to something you’ve been holding in. Do you have a weight on your shoulders? Have you been meaning to have a tough chat with a partner or friend?

While the Seven of Swords often points to the desire to run away and avoid awkwardness at all costs, this could actually be your cue to come clean. Even if you think you’re getting away with something now, the consequences always catch up. Do yourself a favor and set things right ASAP.

