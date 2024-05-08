Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, May 8

After a powerful new moon last night, this morning may bring some surprises and revelations, thanks to some lunar connections to wild-child Uranus and lucky Jupiter early in the day. Keep an open mind and go with the flow, because these twists and turns can help you grow.

An active morning gives way to a daydreamy afternoon, so a post-work siesta might be in order. The moon enters social Gemini by the early evening, helping all zodiac signs open up about their feelings and process anything that's been weighing on their hearts.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

How can you add a little more pleasure into your day? Follow your whims, listen to your body, and find ways to add some luxury into your life today — whether that’s by splurging on the lavender latte or just taking an extra long shower.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Embrace the unexpected today because the curveballs and changes of heart are all part of your current growth process. By tonight, it’s time to go into self-care mode, so draw that bubble bath and feel your feelings.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Change isn’t always comfortable, but you know how to embrace the unexpected. Don’t worry if you’re unsure what’s coming next. Trust that once the moon enters your sign this evening, you’ll feel like you’re standing on steadier ground.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Group work and collaborative brainstorming sessions will be extra productive today, so don’t keep your creative ideas to yourself. Bouncing your thoughts off of others can provide you with the missing pieces you didn’t know you needed.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Bring your confidence game to work today and use your creative prowess to impress whoever needs to see your sparkle. You’re shining! Keep the good vibes going tonight by hitting happy hour with colleagues or friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A philosophical breakthrough could hit you like a lighting bolt alongside your morning cup of coffee, so jump down whatever rabbit holes present themselves today. Your explorations could lead you somewhere important.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The emotional processing you’ve been doing the past few days is finally paying off — does it feel like you’ve finally come out the other side of something? Pressure makes diamonds, and your recent struggles are simply refining your shine.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Sometimes a little unexpected change is exactly what you need to shake up a relationship, so try something different today in the name of growth. What’s meant to be will be, and you’ll know when something sticks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A shake-up to your routine today could open some unexpected doors of opportunity, so embrace the curveballs and adjust your schedule accordingly. Life may be busy, but there’s always room for serendipity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Inspiration could strike this morning right alongside your cup of coffee, so take a leap of faith and make an unexpected move. Living in the moment and letting your passions lead the way today will get you where you need to go.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If an emotional memory or a person from your past pops into your head this morning, don’t ignore the call. Sometimes your heart tries to speak to you through your head, so slow things down today and give yourself a chance to listen.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Some unexpected news could hit your front page today, but trust that whatever’s unfolding is for the best. Luck is on your side, so take a leap of faith and speak your truth — being authentic will bring a lot more comfort now than playing small.

