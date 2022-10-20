Shabby Chic Home Decor Is The Perfect Combo Of "Bridgerton" & Cottagecore

The way a person decorates their home is an extension of their personality. After all, home is where people unwind, rest, and host, so it should be equal parts comfort and cool. For those who aren’t experienced interior designers, finding a way to create a space that is cohesive can be a challenge. Thankfully, trending aesthetics are constantly going viral on TikTok — like maximalism, goblincore, and coastal grandmother — so you can find what speaks to you. If you love vintage-inspired pieces with an ultra-feminine touch, the shabby chic home decor aesthetic might be ideal for your space.

Shabby chic is an aesthetic that focuses on well-loved antique furniture, ornate floral patterns or delicate detailing, and muted color palettes like light pink, pastel blue, and chalky white. Think Eloise at the Plaza meets modern Bridgerton with a hint of cottagecore. A space successfully decorated in this style will scream “princesscore” without feeling too prim and proper.

On TikTok, the tag #shabbychic has 68.8 million views with users under the tag sharing their curated closets, rooms, and vision boards. Some videos, like one from @anumcottage, show a space covered in tons of frills, pink appliances, and soft lighting, almost as if you walked into a real-life dollhouse. Others focus on adding subtle romantic details to a more blank slate — like laced pillowcases and light pink trinkets placed thoughtfully around an otherwise simple room.

If you’re looking to redo your space, or perhaps are just curious to see what the TikTok trending aesthetic is all about, read on. Here’s everything you need to know about the shabby chic aesthetic.

What Is The Shabby Chic Aesthetic?

The shabby chic aesthetic has been around since the 18th century but became highly popularized in the ‘80s after designer Rachel Ashwell created a brand named after the style, according to The Spruce. Ashwell’s designs include floral-printed quilts, worn side tables, and white lace table runners, all of which speak to the home decor look that is still making its rounds online decades later.

Shabby chic videos are often posted on TikTok alongside hashtags like #princesscore, #cottagecore, and #rococo — short for the French word “rocaille.” While you can ultimately go as minimalist or as maximalist with the look as you’d prefer, one of the main components of shabby chic is to include vintage furniture and decor pieces that show visible wear and tear.

Along with ornate bedframes and romantic details like lace and pink accents, some followers of the aesthetic like the “more is more” mindset — tons of plush throw pillows on couches and beds, tiered bed skirts, and even floral murals on the walls. TikToker @shrinkle shared a shabby chic guest house she explored that included all of the above.

User @christinaelisabethrose shared a simpler take on the look that included all-white furniture, wood floors, a pink bust decoration, and a floral trinket plate with gold embellishments.

How To Achieve The Shabby Chic Aesthetic

Since this aesthetic depends on furniture pieces that look antique and distressed, buying secondhand is never a bad idea. Checking keywords and phrases like shabby chic, princesscore, and cottagecore on resell sights like Depop, Poshmark, and WhatNot is a good place to start. For a DIY route, user @wine.hairapy_haley shared that she used an eggshell-colored paint to cover her cabinets in one, imperfect coat to achieve her desired look.

TikTokers have also found Shabby Chic brand bedding and kitchenware that matches the style at stores like Walmart and HomeGoods.

For an added touch, don’t forget an antique porcelain tea cup and lacy drapes. Like any trending aesthetic, you can go as little or as far as you’d like to get your desired home decor look. If you keep in mind muted pastels, soft florals, and vintage vibes, you’ll be on your way to a shabby chic home in no time.