When you’re trying to relax, nothing’s worse than plopping down on the couch and immediately realizing your phone is miles away on the other side of the room. That’s often when you realize the remote is missing, too, and that you really wish you had something to drink. (Somehow, even in the smallest studio apartment, this is a dire problem.)

One solution to this classic issue is the “house purse,” a concept that’s currently going viral on TikTok. It’s a bag that contains all the things you typically want or need throughout the day: water bottle, phone, charger, bag of gummy worms, knitting project — you get the idea.

As you move locations throughout the day, take the house purse with you. Going to bed? Bring your house purse. Heading to the couch? House purse. Wherever you go, it travels with you.

After the idea went viral, creator @itsalexmimi was immediately inspired to set one up. “This has been the best solution to a problem I never even knew I had,” she said in a July 24 clip. “I’m now carrying it every day around my house, and it’s brilliant.” Here’s why you might need one of thse bags, plus a few house purse tours for inspiration.

Why You Need A House Purse

Storing a few go-to items in a bag is a godsend if you have a tendency to misplace certain things on a regular basis, like your glasses or lip balm. Like the equally viral hobby bag, it keeps your must-haves nearby so that you’re never too far from the things you want.

A house purse is also a good idea if you tend to carry around a million things. (Girlies you who bring a book, snack, drink, laptop, headphones, hand lotion, and phone charger to bed, I’m looking at you.) The house purse makes wafting from one room to another a breeze.

How To Set Up A House Purse

On July 18, creator @jada.frederick gave a tour of her house purse, which includes hair ties and claw clips, a pair of glasses, a lighter, nail tools, cuticle oil, and the TV remote.

While some people designate an actual purse for their house purse items, often by repurposing an old bag they no longer wear out, others have filled up plastic caddies or canvas totes.

Creator @jazminegarcia uses a pretty makeup bag to carry beauty products she typically stores upstairs but sometimes needs while downstairs. It also includes a hair clip, nail clippers, pain reliever for headaches, perfume, lip balm, and a packet of tissues. “You never know,” she joked in a 2024 video. “I might start crying.”

As a bonus, her house purse reminds her use certain items, like hand cream, that would otherwise be forgotten about in a bathroom drawer.

Of course, your packing list should be personal. If you don’t want to get up on a lazy Saturday, that might mean snacks and books. If you tend to lose your tech, fill it with chargers. If you’re into beauty, go for self-care products. You’ll never need to get off the couch again.