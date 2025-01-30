Some people are the human equivalent to a cup of coffee. They zoom through life, enter rooms with a bang, and accomplish more in 24 hours than anyone thought possible. They have oodles of charisma and an endless supply of pep in their step — and it’s something the low-energy zodiac signs will never understand.

For the more low-key members of the zodiac, their days revolve around sleeping in, going to bed early, and squeezing in as many stints on the couch as possible. They love to rest and relax not only as a hobby but as a way of life. You won’t catch them doing more than they have to at work or within their friend group, and if they can get out of running errands or doing chores, they most certainly will.

While some might call these signs lazy, others would argue that they just have their priorities straight. Instead of filling their day with back-to-back appointments and loads of busy work, they purposefully keep their schedule manageable so they don’t overdo it or burn out, especially since many are naturally introverted.

This approach might stem from the fact their sign isn’t as impulsive or adventure-seeking as others, or because they’re a proud homebody. They love what it feels like to move at their own pace — and you honestly have to admire them for it. Here, the three zodiac signs who are the most low energy.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

If the Tauruses of the world had their way, they’d likely never leave the house again. Taurus is a certified homebody thanks to their earth sign energy that keeps them grounded, practical, and measured.

They aren’t going to zoom around the house with endless energy but instead will weigh the pros and cons before they make each move. The same goes for chores, errands, etc. These things only happen when a Taurus is good and ready, and they often need to bribe themselves with a treat.

Taurus is also ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, so it’s no accident that their home is extra comfortable and inviting. This sign knows how to pick out a blanket and how to fluff a pillow, and if anyone’s going to make a bed nest to nap in all afternoon, it’s them.

When a Taurus is up and about, they tend to move at their own pace, which is often slower than everyone else. As a sign represented by a stubborn bull, no one is going to rush them down a sidewalk or hurry them toward a train. Oh, they’re late for dinner? So be it. They’ll get there when they get there.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Cancers love a low-key hobby like knitting, journaling, or painting because it allows them to be creative and gives them an excuse to rest. As a sign represented by the crab, which has a protective shell, they’re happiest when they feel safe and secure, and that often means staying home in their sanctuary.

They’re also a contemplative sign, which means they aren’t as impulsive or active as other members of the zodiac. They rarely feel bored, and therefore don’t need to do anything that gets their adrenaline pumping.

When they do get together with friends or a partner, they’ll ask to do something quiet and low-key, like a lazy brunch or a picnic in the park. This sweet and caring sign will show up, revel in their relationship, and then head home to recuperate.

It’s not that Cancer doesn’t have energy, but that their energy gets depleted quickly. As an empathetic water sign, they tend to take on other people’s baggage and emotions, so it’s important for them to be able to lie low and recover. Catch them snoozing till noon on the weekends.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

While Pisces might surround themselves with high-strung friends, they never try to match that energy. As an intuitive water sign, they’re well aware of what they need and what they’re capable of doing. It means they won’t hesitate to sneak out of a party early — or call to cancel entirely.

Pisces is ruled by thoughtful Neptune, which means they prefer to be alone with their imagination versus in a crowded, chaotic room. It’s what draws them to creative hobbies and small friend groups, as well as low-key activities.

When they’re booking a vacation, they’ll go for something chill like a beach or a hotel with a pool versus a sight-seeing destination that requires navigating subways and staying out all day. For Pisces, that’s a true nightmare. This low-key approach applies to other areas of their life as well. When they’re searching for a new apartment they might choose a sleepy small town versus a loud city.

Many Pisces move slowly and talk slowly, almost as if they’re in a dream-like state. It means they’re great listeners, an empathetic presence, and always ready to be there for a friend. Just don’t ask them to hang out last minute.