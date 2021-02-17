If you, like me, think everything can be improved with a dollop or two of Marmite then this new announcement will rock your world. Unilever is launching a chilli Marmite – Marmite Dynamite – which is guaranteed to bring an extra kick to your favourite spread. Interested? Well keep reading to find out where you can buy chilli Marmite in the UK.

Marmite has had its fair share of spin-off products. Marmite Crumpets; Marmite Cheese Slices; and who can forget Marmite Lynx Body Spray? Yeah, that last one still haunt me too.

Well now we've got chilli Marmite and, from Feb. 11, Sainsbury’s will be selling the limited edition Dynamite Marmite for six months. It cost £4 and you’ll be able to buy it online and in some stores. It’s the vitamin B rich yeast extract you know and love but with some serious chilli heat added. It’ll definitely wake you up in the morning. It also uses vegan yeast extract so everyone can dig in.

The website reads, “Dynamite is our brand-new, limited-edition chilli breakfast spread. Love it or hate it, start breakfast with a bang. Boom goes your bagel. Wait, what’s for breakfast? Ka-pow crumpets! Go on, give your morning a shock to the system with Marmite Dynamite.” You can add it to your toast, eggs, or soup for an extra kick.

As well as being super delicious and vegan-friendly, Dynamite Marmite is made with 99% by-product. Their website explains that the yeast used to make the spread is the same that’s used in the brewing industry. It’s sustainable as well as super spicy.

While Dynamite has only been on shelves for a couple of days the reviews are already in on Twitter. One person wrote, “@marmite have done it again. The chilli kick is perfect. Two pots are needed, one for spreading and one for cooking.” Another got so excited they said, “Dynamite chilli Marmite, quite simply the best thing since...Marmite!! @marmite please make it available for ever.”