Food

Lotus Biscoff Does A Biscuit-Chocolate Hybrid Now

And here’s how to get your hands on it.

Where To Buy Lotus Biscoff’s Milk Chocolate Biscoff Cream Bar In The UK
Lotus Biscoff
By El Hunt

Is there a simpler pleasure in this life than gently dunking a biscuit into a cup of tea? Spoiler: no reader, there is not. The only real dilemma is which direction to head in with your dunkable medium of choice: should you keep things simple with something like a Lotus Biscoff, or go completely rogue and dunk in a bar of chocolate? Personally, I find myself leaning towards the former. They remind me of getting a little tiny coffee on holiday, and therefore exude a kind of classiness, but still, it’s hard not to miss the chocolate fix.

Well, now morally torn confectionary lovers are in luck because there’s now a new Biscoff hybrid that fuses all of the biscuit’s malty charm with the heft of a choccy bar. Encasing a bite of Biscoff cream inside a milk chocolate shell, Lotus Biscoff’s Milk Chocolate Biscoff Cream will be available in 500 Co-Op stores from Aug. 15, with more flavours apparently on the way.

“A chocolate bar with a twist, the Lotus Biscoff bar features the iconic smooth Lotus Biscoff spread encased within a creamy Belgian milk chocolate shell that is speckled with crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuit pieces,” reads a press release. “What’s not to love about a delicious Belgian chocolate bar with the unique caramelised taste and crunchiness of the iconic little red Lotus Biscoff biscuit?” And indeed, it’s hard to find fault with the idea.

A fix of Lotus Biscoff’s new Milk Chocolate Biscoff Cream will set you back £2.80 for an 180 g bar, and anyone in the UK should be able to track one down in their local Co-Op store. Sounds delicious, TBH.