The Zodiac Sign You Should Avoid Dating During Quarantine

Wouldn't it be great if dating apps could tell you whether the person you're thinking of swiping right on is going to be worth your time? With the help of astrology, you might actually be able to tell who's going to be more trouble than they're worth. If you're looking for love while social distancing, your zodiac sign can provide a bit of insight into what type of person you should avoid dating during quarantine.

For example, astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle that Geminis tend to be attracted to people who are good with words because their sign rules the third house in astrology, which is all about communication. Someone who doesn't have good "sext-wit," or weak wordplay game, is more likely to bore them and turn them off.

If you're a sign who's interested in finding an emotional connection during quarantine, you may want to avoid Aquarius or Virgo. According to Monahan, these two analytical signs may be a little too cool and detached for you. They're great conversationalists and make great friends. But if you're looking for romance, you might want to keep your options open.

Of course, it's important to remember that you should never let astrology dictate your life, especially when it comes to love. But the stars can still help guide your decisions. So, here's the type of person you should avoid dating during quarantine, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries needs to be with someone who's as passionate and active as they are. As astrologers Amy Zerner and Monte Farber tell Bustle, you need someone who can appreciate your energetic approach to living, so they can make your "Aries flame burn even brighter." A homebody like Taurus or Cancer might not be the right match for you at this time. You may get easily bored or frustrated by their need for constant attention and affection. Instead, you need someone who's a little more independent but will also eagerly say yes to all your spontaneous ideas.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus enjoys simplicity. According to Zerner and Farber, you tend to like people who are plain-spoken, sincere, and not afraid to be themselves. The last person you should invest your energy into right now is the aspiring Instagram influencer. Although you gravitate toward people who are successful and have strong personalities, they may not be able to provide you with the long-term security and stability that you tend to crave. You’re also known for having a bit of possessive side, and that may come out when you see a bunch of comments from their many friends and fans.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Geminis are sociable, flirty, and known for getting bored fairly easily. “It can be difficult for Geminis to make peace with the idea that one person can satisfy all of their needs,” Zerner and Farber say. You have no problem leaving people on read. But to save yourself from unnecessary drama during quarantine, you may want to avoid dating anyone who’s serious about getting into a relationship if that’s not what you’re looking for. A hopeless romantic like Pisces is an example of a sign you probably shouldn't date. If you’re talking to someone and you really don’t see it going anywhere, be honest and let them know that.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Sensitive and emotional Cancers need to know they’re with someone who’s dependable and truly wants to be with them. According to Zerner and Farber, Cancers need to be supported, nurtured, and loved unconditionally. During lockdown, you’ll likely be on the lookout for someone you can emotionally connect with. The type of person you should avoid dating is just looking for a bit of fun and entertainment during quarantine. You have a tendency to get emotionally invested easily, especially if you sense a connection. Just be sure someone is serious about wanting a relationship before getting in too deep.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Fiery Leos need a fun partner, down for anything, and will give them the attention they crave. According to Zerner and Farber, “Leo expects to be treated like royalty and needs total commitment of faithfulness and adoration from a loved one. Consequently, Leo’s fire will make their partner shine, too.” When you’re social distancing, you don’t get as much of a chance to show off your dazzling personality. The type of people you should avoid dating during quarantine are those that are selfish with giving compliments, and ones that get embarrassed easily. You can come up with some pretty crazy ways to entertain yourself and others, and if someone can’t appreciate that, they’re not going to be the one for you.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgos tend to be extremely picky about whom they get close to, both physically and emotionally. According to Zerner and Farber, it’s pretty common to find a Virgo spending long periods of time alone. So, finding a partner during quarantine may not be at the top of your priority list. However, if you are looking, you’ll want to avoid someone who’s on the sensitive side. You’re very direct, and you can come off as critical and judgmental, even without intending to. It would be best if you also avoid anyone who doesn’t take social distancing as seriously as you do, as you are the most health-conscious sign among the zodiac.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Venus-ruled Libra is one of the most positive signs for relationships, both romantic and committed. According to Zerner and Farber, if Libra is in a relationship, they need to be supported, cared for, admired, and even exalted. “Libras also needs a partner to have their own separate interests, as it’s important for them to be free to get on with their work,” they say. You need someone who’s well-balanced. The type of people you should avoid dating during quarantine is anyone who does things to the extreme. You need someone who can equally invest themselves in both the relationship and their own life.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpio expects passion, intensity, and absolute faithfulness in their relationships. “Scorpios usually keep their feelings and thoughts to themselves, for they’re usually too deep for mere words,” Zerner and Farber say. When it comes to dating, you need to be on the lookout for someone who’s patient and unafraid of the intensity of being in a relationship with you. Your ruling planet is Pluto, which is all about depth, secrecy, and all things taboo. Anyone who’s shy when it comes to sharing their deeper feelings or talking about sex and their fantasies is someone that isn’t going to interest you for too long. You also want to avoid someone who’s inconsistent with communication. You tend to have a possessive side, and if someone isn’t texting you back regularly, it can be very upsetting for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Sagittarius expects their partner to be open-minded, stimulating, amusing, and respectful of their need for freedom. Anyone who gets jealous quickly or expects to spend all their free time with you is definitely not the right one. According to Zerner and Farber, you need a partner who can be your best friend. “Although passion is an important part of a romantic relationship, for them, friendship is the gateway to true personal intimacy and love,” they say. You should also avoid someone who takes themselves too seriously. As one of the biggest jokesters of the zodiac, you need someone who can match your sense of humor.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) It’s no secret that Capricorns love working, and will often put off having a love life to accomplish their professional goals. But if you’re trying to date during quarantine, try finding someone who is just as passionate about their career. “If a partner isn’t doing well in their professional life, there may be problems in the relationship since Capricorns can be critical or competitive,” Zerner and Farber say. You need someone who won’t make the relationship their entire world.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) As an Aquarius, you make friends with all kinds of different people and expect your romantic partner to do the same. You want someone who can easily fit in with your group of friends and can join a Zoom party without feeling awkward. According to Zerner and Farber, both you and your partner must value independence in a relationship. “This may sound like a contradiction in terms, but evolved Aquarians can tell you that they’ve actually found the freedom to be themselves fully through their relationships,” they say. Avoid someone who needs constant communication or regular virtual date nights. As the humanitarian of the zodiac, you may also want to avoid someone who’s not up to date on what’s going on in the news.