Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, June 5

Today’s pull is The Tower. This dramatic major arcana card represents chaos, sudden changes, and a disruption to the status quo. It’s always a little unnerving when it pops up in a tarot reading, but it’s often exactly what you need to see.

The Tower suggests something you’re currently relying on (like a job, relationship, or friendship) could start to show some cracks today. This shift might be something that happens to you, like an unexpected breakup or an annoying setback at work, but it’s most likely something you’ll notice and start to change all on your own.

This is especially true if you’ve been ignoring tiny red flags or subtle signals that something isn’t quite right in your life. Just like a crumbling foundation, these signs might have started as small cracks that didn’t seem like a big deal, but now they’re growing — and you’re starting to get worried.

It’s so easy — and completely understandable — to stick around in situations that aren’t 100% ideal. For a quick example, think about a friendship that’s zapping all your energy. It might not feel like a big deal that they make back-handed compliments or that you’re always exhausted after hanging out. It’s only when these things happen day after day, year after year, that they start you wear you down.

Today could bring an “enough is enough” moment where you decide to cut someone or something out of your life for good. It might also mean setting boundary that you should have made years ago. Although pivoting can feel daunting, The Tower reminds you to take control before everything gets worse.

Sometimes the change is literal, like ditching someone who consistently brings you down, or more figurative, like letting go of an idea that’s no longer working for you. Whatever the case may be, the inspo to do so will be strong today.

For some, this card could also hint at a desire for a complete rebrand. If you’re sick of the status quo, tired of how you feel, or not seeing the kind of progress you want to see in life, this might be your cue to scrap it all and start over. The Tower may be falling down, but it leaves space for you to build something even better.

