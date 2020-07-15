It's only been a couple of months since you and your partner decided to quarantine together, and you're already over it. At first, you thought you could deal with their quirks and little habits, but now it all feels irritating. You don't know how much more you can take. The reality is that some people just weren't made to live together, and social distancing with a zodiac sign you're not compatible with can show you how true that is. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac couples most likely to break up after quarantining together.

As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, couples who won't survive being in quarantine together most likely have incompatible Moon signs, in addition to their Sun sign. "Moon signs are what people see behind closed doors, and if you and your partner have wildly different emotional ways of being, this can cause problems when stuck playing house together for months," she says.

Certain zodiac signs also need more space in their relationship. For instance, Fire and Air signs tend to need more autonomy than Water or Earth signs. "It's not that Fire and Air signs don't want to couple up and nestle down, they just appreciate space and tend to get invigorated when they have that time available to miss their partner," Monahan says.

With that said, it's no surprise to find that couples with at least one Air or Fire sign partner have made this list. So, here are are the three zodiac couples most likely to break up after quarantining together.

1 Aries (March 21 — April 19) & Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) Aries needs a lot of space to do their own thing. "More so than any other sign, compulsory confinement with a partner can feel very restricting to this Mars-ruled being," Monahan says. "If they're feeling stifled emotionally, they will feel like breaking out of this and fast." Pisces, on the other hand, is a hopelessly romantic sign that likes to become one with their partner. Being at home with them 24/7 is like a dream come true. While Aries does have a passionate, romantic, and sensitive side, Pisces' constant need for affection and connection may be too much for Aries. Unless Pisces can give Aries the space they need without making a big deal out of it, the relationship isn't going to work.

2 Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) & Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Due to Mercury-ruled Virgo's critical and analytical nature, they're always taking stock of where they are and who they're with — according to Monahan, being in quarantine with their significant other means having many opportunities to analyze both the good and bad of the relationship. Virgos are very decisive and direct, while Libras aren't. Every time Libra takes forever to make a decision or is wishy-washy about what they want, Virgo is going to make a note of it. "If Virgo feels the bad is outweighing the good, they will have no problem making a move," Monahan says. Libras also have a tendency to be a little messy and disorganized, which will cause some tensions with perfectionist Virgo.