How Each Zodiac Sign Will Celebrate Their Anniversary In Quarantine

Finding creative ways to celebrate special days moments in the middle of a pandemic can feel a little claustrophobic. Unlike last year, your options are pretty limited, and you may not even be in the most celebratory of moods. But don't let COVID kill the magic on your special day — if your anniversary is coming up, there are plenty of ways to have a romantic night in. And your partner's zodiac sign can spark some ideas for how to celebrate your anniversary while in quarantine.

If you're lucky, you may not have to do too much at all. Jennifer Lakshmi Dove, intuitive astrologer and transformational coach, tells Bustle that some zodiac signs tend to be more eager about making plans for your special day than others. For example, Cancer, the ultimate nurturer among the zodiac, will be more than happy to prepare a nice home-cooked meal. Energetic Leo will also be excited to plan something fun and creative for you two to do at home. Every sign has their own way of celebrating your relationship.

Your anniversary is going to look a little different this year than previous ones, but that doesn't mean that it can't be a memorable one. So, here's how you should celebrate your anniversary in quarantine, based on your partner's zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries hates sitting still for too long. They'll feel more connected to you when you're doing something together, not having a deep conversation about your feelings. So, for your anniversary, they'll want to find a fun activity you can both do. "Don’t be surprised if they're offering you a new interactive video game or have purchased a series of HIIT or Circuit Training workouts with a virtual trainer that you can do together," Dove says. Since Mars, the planet of passion and libido, rules Aries, you can also expect some good ol' anniversary sex.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Even if you're stuck at home, Venus-ruled Taurus will still expect some romance on your anniversary. According to Dove, Taurus may have a materialistic side, but they're also very grounded. Giving them a simple gift or surrounding them with flowers will bring a smile to their face. Don't forget to have a nice meal prepared, though. Taurus loves food. It doesn't matter if you order from your favorite restaurant or make dinner yourself. They'll appreciate the effort you make.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Your Gemini sweetheart will want to learn something new with you. According to Dove, they’ll buy both of you passes to an online course. “They’ll have wrapped up the perfect thick writing paper and a beautiful new fountain pen to set for your class together,” Dove says. If the class gets a little boring, they'll get you to fool around a bit instead.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Don’t expect to do too much, because your Cancer has it all covered. According to Dove, this crab will be treating you to your favorite home-cooked meal for your anniversary. “Your partner wants you to feel nurtured and comforted,” she says. “So, be prepared for an evening of nesting at home on the couch, eating that gorgeous dinner, and watching comedies until you’re roaring with laughter."

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Your Leo will likely want to do something outside for your anniversary. If possible, they’d love to go hiking or camping somewhere away from your everyday environment. “You’ll tell stories together around a campfire and sleeping in a tent that opens to the stars at night,” Dove says. If you can’t leave your house, cuddling on top of a blanket and watching the stars on your balcony or backyard can be equally romantic.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Your Virgo wants you to have all the practical, yet necessary details on your list crossed off. Your anniversary will be a day for you to relax and let them take care of you. According to Dove, they’ll be set on creating an experience they know you’ll love. “They’ll start the day being practical by buying you a new air conditioner, and having the oil in your car changed,” she says. “Then, they’ll order in your favorite foods from the best local restaurant and make a toast to you and your year together!”

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Libras are not only ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and romance, but they’re also the sign of partnership. On your anniversary, they’ll put 100% of themselves into making sure you feel loved and appreciated. According to Dove, your beloved Libra may treat you to an online shopping spree. They knew your anniversary was coming up and saved up enough so you can receive everything you want.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Your Scorpio knows it's been a stressful time. So be prepared for an in-home double massage experience with this sensual sign. According to Dove, your Scorpio will take all the precautions and get a local massage therapist to come over for your special day. “Once your Scorpio finds the right person, they will treat you both to a couple’s massage experience right in your home,” she says. “Prepare to hold hands and look into your sweetheart’s eyes as you lay on a massage table and have the tension eased out of your muscles.”

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Sagittarius will be bringing the world into your home for your anniversary. “You’re going to be treated to a virtual world tour via a video they’ve created for you, and together, you’ll start planning the trip of your dreams,” Dove says. Sagittarius knows that even if you’re stuck inside now, it won’t last forever. They’ll want nothing more than to plan next year’s anniversary with you.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Earthy Capricorns are all about practicality. They may not spend the money to fill your apartment with your favorite flowers, but they will share their love for you in the most Capricorn way possible. “They’ll be looking ahead at your relationship together with practical eyes,” Dove says. “They know you’ve had dreams of opening your own online business for a while, and they’ll want to give you the money to get started. Your Capricorn may even give you an appointment with their accountant and a Roth IRA account set up and funded for 2020.”

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Aquarius is a selfless sign that would rather celebrate others than themselves. They’ll try to make your anniversary special for you. “Your Aquarius will reach out to your friends and organize the most amazing socially distanced bike parade ever,” Dove says. “You’ll be given a sweet costume to wear complete with sparkling lights and a crown. They’ll even have a playlist of songs prepared to honor your relationship.” This air sign may not be the most romantic of signs, but they'll want you to know how much you’re love and cherished every once in a while.