Ambitious, intelligent, successful, and sophisticated are all words to describe you, Capricorn. Thanks to your ruling planet, Saturn, the planet of responsibility, hard work, and restrictions, you have a bit of a reputation for being the "serious one" among the 12. While it's true that you are practical and reliable, you're also one of the funniest signs in the zodiac. Naughty jokes, black comedy, and sarcasm are your specialty. There's a lot to love about the goat of the zodiac, and the three zodiac signs most attracted to Capricorn know this more than anyone else.

"Anyone wanting to be in a power couple will immediately recognize you as their missing successful half," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle. "Your goal-oriented sign is as ambitious as they come, and anyone who values the quality of their arm candy will be drawn to you."

In general, Capricorns are known for being very traditional, level-headed, and earthy. However, they're not "all corner offices and board meetings," Semos says. Whenever the goat chooses to let their guard down with someone special, their sensuality is a force to be reckoned with. They have a take-charge attitude and like to lead. Since Capricorn rules the passage of time, their comedic timing is always on point.

Since you're a stickler for the rules, you're an incompatible zodiac match for more spontaneous signs. However, Semos says the following three zodiac signs find you simply irresistible.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It's no secret that Taurus loves living the high life, so they can't help but find Capricorn's status and accomplishments attractive. Once Taurus gets to know Capricorn, they'll feel like they've met the person they've been searching for. Like Capricorn, Taurus is an earth sign who appreciates an old-school approach to romance and dating. According to Semos, they'll take turns slowly heating things up by wining and dining each other until an unbreakable bond is built. Both signs are also hardworking and value long-term commitment and loyalty. "After their long courtship dance is over and they deem each other 'worthy,' they can easily settle right into something more stable," Semos says. This earth sign duo has what it takes to last.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Sensitive and nurturing Cancer will initially be drawn to Capricorn’s no-nonsense, take-charge attitude, and sense of stability. Cancers feel things very deeply, so they don’t give their heart to just anyone. But Capricorn’s maturity will immediately put them in the "long-term potential" category. Cancer, the homebody of the zodiac, is the yin to the career-oriented Capricorn's yang. According to Semos, Cancer can soothe Capricorn, while Capricorn protects and provides for Cancer. "These zodiac opposites actually work out quite well, so long as they allow each other to be different and not try to meet in the middle in every respect of their relationship," she says.