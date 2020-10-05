The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Attracted To Sagittarius

Some zodiac signs are acquired tastes, but not Sagittarius. You are, hands down, one of the easiest signs to fall in love with. You're spontaneous, optimistic, and full of life. Your kindness knows no bounds, and you love making new friends everywhere you go. You always tell the best jokes, and you still have a good story to tell. In short, life is never dull when you’re around. It's no wonder why there are certain zodiac signs are most attracted to Sagittarius.
"Who doesn't like Sagittarius? Their ruling planet is lucky Jupiter, so they always seem to land on their feet,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “They’re always open for new experiences, and dating them is never boring. Sag is one of the most freedom-loving signs that need extra space, which is very attractive for those who value autonomy in relationships. The Archer tends to live very much in the present and expects their partner to do the same. There's no time for dwelling on the past when you're around these folks."
According to Monahan, Sagittarius is associated with the Ninth House in astrology, the House of Higher Learning and Journey. This makes Sagittarius signs the “soul and truth-seekers of the zodiac.” They tend to view relationships as a way to get answers to life’s deeper mysteries. One of their most attractive traits is their ability to see the bigger picture.