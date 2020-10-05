The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Attracted To Sagittarius

Some zodiac signs are acquired tastes, but not Sagittarius. You are, hands down, one of the easiest signs to fall in love with. You're spontaneous, optimistic, and full of life. Your kindness knows no bounds, and you love making new friends everywhere you go. You always tell the best jokes, and you still have a good story to tell. In short, life is never dull when you’re around. It's no wonder why there are certain zodiac signs are most attracted to Sagittarius.

"Who doesn't like Sagittarius? Their ruling planet is lucky Jupiter, so they always seem to land on their feet,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “They’re always open for new experiences, and dating them is never boring. Sag is one of the most freedom-loving signs that need extra space, which is very attractive for those who value autonomy in relationships. The Archer tends to live very much in the present and expects their partner to do the same. There's no time for dwelling on the past when you're around these folks."

According to Monahan, Sagittarius is associated with the Ninth House in astrology, the House of Higher Learning and Journey. This makes Sagittarius signs the “soul and truth-seekers of the zodiac.” They tend to view relationships as a way to get answers to life’s deeper mysteries. One of their most attractive traits is their ability to see the bigger picture.

You’re one of a handful of signs who are universally loved. Here are three zodiac signs are most attracted your sign, according to Monahan.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Sagittarius is a happy-go-lucky sign, who moves through life with a huge smile on their face. According to Monahan, nothing irritates Aries more than negativity, so they’ll find Sagittarius’ optimistic approach to life simply irresistible. In general, these two fire signs have so much in common, so it’s easy to see why they’d be drawn toward each other. For example, both Aries and Sagittarius value their independence, so they respect each other’s need for freedom. “They’re able to give the other space, which makes the relationship so exciting, fresh, and compelling,” Monahan says. “They’re also both highly motivated signs and can spur each other on to greater heights.” If this moves past the attraction stage, this is one highly compatible zodiac couple that will have many fun adventures together.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) It’s easy to assume that the hottest zodiac combinations are within the same element, like fire and fire. While these combinations can be great at first, they can get old fairly quickly. Instead, Monahan says, “sizzling combinations” can come from squares in astrology like Sagittarius and Virgo. “Both signs go well with each other, but there are enough fundamental differences to keep things interesting for sexual attraction,” she says. This combination is interesting because Virgo is the biggest rule follower in the zodiac, while Sagittarius does whatever the hell they want. As much as the perfectionist Virgo will try to deny their attraction towards the rule breaker, they’ll secretly find that quality in them appealing. Sagittarius will also keep them laughing, which is a big plus for Virgo.