3 Zodiac Signs Most Attracted To Taurus

When your zodiac sign is ruled by Venus, the goddess of love and beauty, you're bound to turn heads wherever you go. After all, Taurus is known for being sensual, sweet, and comfortable in their own skin. You love indulging in the finer things in life, and you always go out looking like a million bucks. But not only are you physically blessed, but you also have a good head on your shoulders. All in all, you're a total catch, and you know it. Unlike other signs in the zodiac who tend to be acquired tastes, you're one that's easy to love. According to an astrologer, there are even three zodiac signs who are most attracted to Taurus and find you to be the most irresistible sign of them all.
"Taurus can be shy and very sweet, but what most people love about them is their protective nature," astrologer Aycee Brown tells Bustle. "Taureans are the epitome of love. Yes, they can be stubborn and hard to crack, but once you crack them, nothing but soft sweet gooey love spills out from them. They'll make sure you feel safe and secure in your position in their life, and will spoil you because they want the best for you and nothing less." Who wouldn't be attracted to that?
When it comes to love, you’re the type who wants to be wooed. If someone isn’t putting forth the effort to show you how amazing you are, they aren’t worth you’re time. Lucky for you, there are three zodiac signs in particular who’d love nothing more than to sweep you off your feet.